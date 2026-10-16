Why Operations Management Is Becoming Retail’s Biggest Competitive Advantage By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 16 2026, 5:26 p.m. ET Source: Liubov Shyshman

The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts that U.S. retail sales will grow 4.4 percent in 2026 to $5.6 trillion. But a growing market does not mean making money has gotten easier. The more sales channels, suppliers and product categories a company has, the more each mistake costs. Excess inventory ties up capital. An inaccurate demand forecast leaves some products out of stock and others overstocked. Poor coordination among purchasing, logistics and sales quietly erodes profits.

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For retailers, then, the question has changed: How do you grow without giving up profit, and how do you catch a problem before it shows up in the financial statements? Liubov Shyshman, a retail entrepreneur and executive and the founder and CEO of U.S.-based Shyshman LLC, has been working on answers to those questions. She started her business in Mariupol, Ukraine, in 2010. For nearly 12 years, she built her own chain of stores, personally overseeing purchasing, sales, staff and operations.

That experience led her to conclude that falling profits rarely start at the cash register. More often, the decline begins much earlier, with a wrong demand forecast, a bad purchase or slowing sales. “The most expensive mistakes rarely happen suddenly,” Shyshman said. “A business sends signals in advance, but executives often look at the numbers in isolation. My job is to understand how one change affects the whole system and to make a decision before the problem hits the results.”

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High revenue says nothing about efficiency if inventory and expenses are rising at the same time. A popular category can drive volume while generating almost no profit. An online channel can grow while pulling shoppers away from stores rather than creating new demand. That is why Shyshman focuses first on what lies behind the sales: how quickly merchandise sells, whether profit is growing and whether customers come back. When she analyzes results, the first question she asks is not “What happened?” but “Why did it happen now?”

The answer is rarely found in a single report. A demand forecasting error leads to excess purchasing. Excess inventory drives up costs. Pressure on margins forces more frequent discounts, and discounts change the sales mix. Individually, these are ordinary operating metrics. Together, they form a chain that determines a company’s financial results.

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The first serious test of this approach was the pandemic. Demand shifted rapidly, and shoppers moved online in large numbers. Shyshman did not put the business’s growth on hold; she restructured how it was managed. Decisions were based on key metrics: sales, average transaction value, repeat purchases and the performance of customer acquisition channels. At the same time, she expanded the online business and turned social media from a promotional tool into a sales channel in its own right. As a result, sales volume rose by about 14 percent.

The second test was Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In March 2022, Shyshman was forced to leave Mariupol, where her business had operated since 2010. By February 2023, she had registered Shyshman LLC in the United States. She said working in two markets showed her that management skills are universal: purchasing control, inventory management and demand analysis are equally effective in Ukraine and the U.S.

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Shyshman views technology as a tool, not a source of advantage. “Technology speeds up access to information, but it doesn’t take responsibility for the decision,” she said. “You can see inventory in real time and still buy the wrong things.” That is especially relevant for U.S. retail, where most large companies use similar ERP platforms and forecasting systems. The winner is not the one who spots a problem first, but the one who first understands its cause.

Shyshman’s professional reputation has been built around this approach. In 2023, she received the national award “Leader of Ukrainian Entrepreneurship,” which recognizes achievement in entrepreneurship and the adoption of modern management practices. Building her career in the U.S., she has continued to work on the same challenges most growing retailers face today: making processes transparent, reducing hidden losses and growing without a parallel rise in operating costs.

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Recognition of her expertise came with an invitation to the jury of the Ukrainian Business Award 2026. After several years in the U.S. market, Shyshman joined it as a “2026 Jury Expert.” She evaluated companies on practical effectiveness, quality of operations management and ability to adapt to market changes. For a retail operations specialist, such invitations carry particular weight: The expert is no longer judging her own results but the quality of management decisions made by other entrepreneurs and executives.

Shyshman’s work shows that operations management has long since stopped being purely an internal function. U.S. retail keeps growing: In 2025, retail sales reached a record $5.4 trillion. The NRF’s 2026 forecast is well above the industry’s average annual growth over the past decade, excluding the pandemic years of 2020 through 2022. But the bigger the market, the higher the cost of every management mistake and the fiercer the competition for profit, not just revenue.