Why Peacock Won’t Load Abroad, and What Travelers Do About It By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 19 2026, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

You paid for Peacock, packed for Lisbon, and opened the app at the hotel. Nothing. The subscription is fine. The problem is where you’re standing.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Peacock Stops Working Outside the US

Peacock is a US-only service by design. Its own help center lists the United States plus five territories: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. That’s the whole map. Anywhere else, the app reads your IP address, sees a foreign network, and answers with a notice that the service isn’t available in your territory. Anyone who tries to watch Peacock abroad hits the same wall, on a phone, a laptop, or the hotel TV. Your account status changes nothing. A Premium Plus subscriber paying $19.99 a month gets the same dead screen in Paris as someone who never signed up. (Prices rose on August 18, 2026, which makes that screen sting a little more.)

What Traveling Subscribers Do to Keep Watching Peacock Abroad

The usual workaround is a VPN, an app that routes your connection through a server somewhere else. Pick a US server, and Peacock sees an American IP address in place of the hotel Wi-Fi. It doesn’t always work on the first try. Peacock blocks IP ranges it associates with VPN traffic, so some servers load the homepage and then choke on playback. Gizmodo’s tech desk went through the setup for travelers, down to which US cities connected, in this walkthrough.

Article continues below advertisement

One caveat belongs here, and most guides skip it. Peacock’s terms of use limit the service to the US and tell subscribers not to hide their location. A VPN is legal in most countries, but that is a separate question from what a streaming contract allows. Read the terms before the trip and decide for yourself.

Is Peacock Available in the UK, Canada or Mexico?

No, no, and no. British viewers had a version of Peacock bundled into Sky and NOW subscriptions until January 2024, when that deal ended. Canada never got the service at all. In Mexico, NBCUniversal pushes Universal+, which carries part of the catalog and none of the live US sports. Continental Europe gets some of the library through SkyShowtime, a joint venture running in dozens of countries. None of these accept a US Peacock login. Different service, different account, different bill.

Article continues below advertisement

The reason is licensing. NBCUniversal sells shows and sports rights country by country, so the NFL game Peacock streams in Ohio belongs to a different broadcaster in Germany. Annoying, yes. Also how TV rights have worked for decades. Domestic trips are a different story. Peacock’s household rules let subscribers keep watching away from home on their own devices, so a week in Florida or Puerto Rico changes nothing. The cutoff is the border, not the front door.

The Payment Snag Nobody Mentions

A second wall waits for anyone who tries to subscribe or resubscribe while away. Peacock’s checkout wants a US card or PayPal, and a card issued elsewhere fails. Travelers with a lapsed plan should renew before the flight. Two minutes at home, a real headache from a hotel room. Gift cards look like a way around it. They help less than people hope: digital Peacock gift cards only apply to Premium and Premium Plus, and the checkout page still has to load, which it won’t from a foreign connection.

Article continues below advertisement

NFL, NBA and Bravo: What a Week Away Costs You

A week without Peacock used to mean a few missed sitcom reruns. Not anymore. The NBA deal puts 100 regular-season games on NBC and Peacock this season, and Peacock NBA Monday has been running since October 26. Sunday Night Football streams there every week, with a Peacock-exclusive NFL game set for Saturday, January 2, 2027. Peak holiday travel, all of it.

Soccer fans get the strangest version of this. The Premier League season kicked off on August 21 and Peacock streams matches every week, yet an American subscriber visiting England, where the games are actually played, can’t open the app to watch one. Then comes the reality TV problem. Bravo’s lineup lives on Peacock, and season six of “The Traitors” arrives in early 2027. Group chats don’t wait for anyone to land.