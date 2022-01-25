Frida Sofia, Daughter of Singer Alejandra Guzmán, Was Arrested in Miami

"The truth was a simple ... Joia's manager did not like me, they wanted to take me out and they took me out, but they took me out very ugly," Frida said (per Google's translation from Spanish). She said she was accused of stealing a bottle of water, and she showed wounds that she says she sustained on her arms from being violently taken out of the building by security. "The Joia security guards did it to me, and they said it was because I had stolen a bottle of water," she recalled.