College Ref Ken Williamson Suspended For Behavior Some Say Risks Game Integrity "It wasn’t his fault. We are just that bad." By Ivy Griffith Updated Oct. 27 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @thirdandfive

College referees are some of the most important and influential working parts in the world of football. Often unappreciated until/unless they make a call fans think is good or bad, they're quietly maintaining game integrity and ensuring the rules are followed. But one college referee has been "permanently suspended" by the SEC after engaging in behavior some believe risks the fabric of the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken Williamson has officiating for 41 years, but he is now under scrutiny for a series of calls that have been questioned. Here's what we know about why he was suspended after a game between UGA and Auburn.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Ken Williamson suspended?

There's good news if you're an Auburn fan: long-time referee Ken Williamson has been "permanently suspended" by the SEC. Yellowhammer News reported the suspension Oct. 22, 2025, after an insider shared information on the topic.

The outlet reports that Ken's suspension came following a SEC review of eleven complaints against Williamson and his referee crew during the Auburn vs Georgia game earlier this month. Yellowhammer notes that nine of those complaints were validated by conference officials.

Article continues below advertisement

Former NFL referee and NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay weighed in on the shock suspension, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "This is insane. Ken is a very good Referee and has been for a very long time." He added, "*If* this is solely based on that one game, then shame on everyone involved. It’s yet another reason why Conferences should not oversee officiating and will forever be a dark stain on college football."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans react with mix feelings to Ken's suspension.

Football fans, on the other hand, are a little more divided on the topic. While many fans are thrilled by the suspension and believe it was Ken's calls which led to Georgia's triumph over Auburn during the Oct.11 rivalry game. One TikToker posted a video of themself looking jubilant with the caption of, "How it feels when Ken Williamson is permanently suspended, and you are an auburn fan."

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok video about the suspension included comments on both sides of the issue, with Auburn fan writing, "It wasn’t his fault. We are just that bad." To which another user responded, "Not an Auburn fan, however, I believe all the bogus calls got in Auburn’s head, and broke their spirit and momentum."

An Alabama fan agreed, writing, "I’m a Bama fan….those calls on that first half were a bad fever dream. So much so I think it made Auburn give up the 2nd half. And anyone that says Smart wasn’t calling time out, y'all are deliberately BLIND." One fan suspected that there was more at play, writing, "If he has been reffing all these years, this game wasn't a mess up! It was deliberate!!!"