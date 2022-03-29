Will Smith Once Slapped a Reporter Who Previously Assaulted Multiple Celebrities

In front of more than 15 million viewers, Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." This caused Will Smith to run up to the stage, slap Chris Rock, then sit down while yelling, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."

Since then, the internet has been ablaze with various reactions and very bad takes. Now, a 2012 video of Will Smith lightly slapping a reporter has surfaced, but all is not what it seems. Why did he slap this reporter? Here's what we know.