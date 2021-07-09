'The Patrick Star Show' Features a Few Familiar Faces for at Least One Episode

'The Patrick Star Show' Features a Few Familiar Faces for at Least One EpisodeBy Chrissy Bobic
Jul. 9 2021, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
It took more than 20 years, but Patrick from SpongeBob Squarepants finally got an official spinoff in the form of The Patrick Star Show. Patrick has always been SpongeBob's best friend and sidekick, so giving him the chance to spread his wings (or, limbs, if you will) makes total sense.
But the big question on the minds of young and older fans alike is whether or not their favorite sea sponge, SpongeBob, will be in The Patrick Star Show. The spinoff serves as a prequel and focuses on Patrick hosting his own talk show. It will introduce a bevy of new characters, most of whom are in Patrick's family, including a little sister who's definitely the brains of the group.
But what about all of the OG characters from SpongeBob?
Will SpongeBob be in 'The Patrick Star Show'?
According to IMDb, SpongeBob appears in at least one episode of The Patrick Star Show. Maybe it will show the two friends in present day as Patrick recalls his life before living under a rock in Bikini Bottom. Or maybe SpongeBob will make further appearances and only one is listed. For now, however, there's one episode in which SpongeBob appears, and it's the pilot.
Like SpongeBob, though, Mr. Crabs, Sandy Cheeks, and even Plankton are all slated to appear in one episode of The Patrick Star Show. The plan seems to be to allow the spinoff to stand on its own two legs, however. There's a cast of new characters longtime fans can get to know.
Who are the new characters in 'The Patrick Star Show'?
Patrick's parents, Cecil and Bunny Star, play a major role in the show. Then there's Patrick's little sister, Squidina, though it's unclear where she got her tentacles since she doesn't appear to be a starfish like the rest of her family.
However, it might be from Grandma Tentacles (maybe the genetic trait simply skipped a generation). There's also GrandPat Star, but he, too, is a starfish.
Some fans are curious if this means 'SpongeBob' is canceled.
The Patrick Star Show is a prequel to SpongeBob Squarepants, which means the plot predates the events of the series that started it all. Fans will get a look at Patrick's earlier years, though not as far back as those depicted in the first SpongeBob prequel spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years.
But never fear, because Nickelodeon is still very much milking the SpongeBob Squarepants cash cow. There are no reports of the network ending the long-running animated series and with the spin-off here, there's little reason to think cancellation is in its future.
It's hard to say how things will work in new episodes of SpongeBob with it potentially running concurrently with The Patrick Star Show. But since the latter is a prequel, it should work itself out.
Watch The Patrick Star Show on Fridays at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.