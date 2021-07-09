'The Patrick Star Show' Features a Few Familiar Faces for at Least One Episode

It took more than 20 years, but Patrick from SpongeBob Squarepants finally got an official spinoff in the form of The Patrick Star Show . Patrick has always been SpongeBob's best friend and sidekick, so giving him the chance to spread his wings (or, limbs, if you will) makes total sense.

But the big question on the minds of young and older fans alike is whether or not their favorite sea sponge, SpongeBob, will be in The Patrick Star Show. The spinoff serves as a prequel and focuses on Patrick hosting his own talk show. It will introduce a bevy of new characters, most of whom are in Patrick's family, including a little sister who's definitely the brains of the group.

But what about all of the OG characters from SpongeBob?