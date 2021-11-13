Will There Be a Season 2 of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'? Critic Reviews Suggest It May Get Slashed

"The new version of IKWYDLS seeks to update the story with threads about social clout, drug use, self-abuse, identity, and more. It leads to a project that's constantly waffling in tone, overplaying its teen melodrama in the first two episodes sent to press before going off the rails in a way that still feels uncertain about the motives behind rebooting this franchise," Brian Tallerico wrote. Oof, what a mess.

But he's not the only critic to rip the series a new one, as its current Rotten Tomatoes score is a brutal 39 percent.