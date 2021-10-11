'I Know What You Did Last Summer's' Fiona Rene on Getting Rid of Horror Tropes (EXCLUSIVE)

Say what you will about TV and movie reboots, but I Know What You Did Last Summer star Fiona Rene understands the value in this particular reboot on Amazon Prime. You might even call it a straight up re-imagining of the 1997 movie that gave birth to a film franchise.

And in an exclusive interview with Distractify, Fiona dove into what it means to be part of a horror remake and how she thinks the show stomps on horror tropes and stereotypes you thought you would have to see in TV shows and movies forever.