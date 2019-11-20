We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ABC

Is 'Stumptown' Getting Canceled? Fans Are Hopeful for a Season 2 Comeback

Fans are already loving Season 1 of Stumptown, which stars How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders as protagonist Dex Parios.  

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Stumptown follows Dex Parios, a bisexual military veteran living in Portland, OR., who juggles a complicated love life and gambling addiction with caring for her brother, who lives with Down's Syndrome.