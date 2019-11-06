Fans Will Get to Meet Dex's Ex-Girlfriend in New 'Stumptown' Episode

The new fall series Stumptown is an adaptation of Greg Rucka’s graphic novel, which tells the story of private investigator Dex Parios (Colbie Smulders). After completing numerous tours in Afghanistan, the army vet is now trying to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and gambling and alcohol issues, all while taking care of her little brother Ansel (Cole Sibus) who has Down syndrome.

Besides following the everyday life of this complex character, one major element in the comic book that fans love is Dex’s queer identity. So, is Dex bisexual in the ABC series Stumptown? Colbie Smulders confirms Dex is bisexual in ABC’s Stumptown. Rest easy, comic book fans. "Yeah, she is bisexual," Colbie told POPSUGAR . "Speaking to... her relationships in general, I don't think she can have just one. I don't think she can be in a steady relationship. So she's very much up for whatever the night presents."

Source: ABC

Fans were quick to express their gratitude on social media for the representation of the LGBTQ+ community in the network show. “YEESSSSSS THEY'RE GIVING US BISEXUAL DEX IN STUMPTOWN LIKE THEY PROMISED [sic],” tweeted one fan.

Another fan wrote, “Stumptown has bisexual rep, an actor with Down syndrome, an indigenous actress & will have a woc as a love interest for dex. That’s a pretty good win because how often do you see that? So watch it & give it the love it deserves because it really doesn’t deserve to be cancelled [sic].”

Source: ABC

The action-packed series has really kept fans on their toes in its debut season. "She's sassy but she's also a little bit of a mess. Her humor gets her through a lot of that stuff," Colbie told Entertainment Tonight about her character. "Danger always seems to find her, and there will be a lot of action on the show, a lot of fights, a lot of driving. It's going to be pretty intense."

Fans will get to meet Dex’s ex Fiona in a new episode of Stumptown. Ahead of the Nov.6 episode of Stumptown, titled “Dex, Drugs,& Rock & Roll,” the P.I. will be forced to confront her ex-girlfriend Fiona. “When Dex's ex, a famous musician, comes to town for a performance, Dex must protect her from a stalker; Grey continues to receive the cold shoulder from Dex; Tookie and Lt. Cosgrove develop a new friendship,” the ABC show’s episode synopsis states.

I’ve been cast as Fiona X in ABC network crime drama series ‘Stumptown.’ Grateful for the welcoming cast and crew and a preying mantis hi-five to the studio for making this a green show. Not a single water bottle on set pic.twitter.com/yxGql3gAp5 — ioanna gika (@ioannagika) October 8, 2019