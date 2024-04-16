Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video It Seems There Are Big Plans for Season 2 of 'Fallout' Though there are plans for the show to film in September, a Season 2 technically hasn't been confirmed yet. By Sara Belcher Apr. 16 2024, Published 6:32 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

The first season of Prime Video's Fallout is now available for streaming, taking viewers to the Wasteland and vaults that make up the world of the Bethesda video game franchise. All eight episodes of Season 1 dropped on April 10 on the streaming platform, leaving those who have already finished the season waiting for more. But will there be a Season 2 of Fallout? Here's what we know so far.

Has Season 2 of 'Fallout' been confirmed yet?

Unfortunately, Fallout has not yet officially been given the green light to be renewed for another season, but the Season 1 finale made it clear the producers are planning for Lucy MacLean's story to continue. Though we don't have official confirmation just yet, California has given the show's production company a multi-million dollar tax credit if it films the second season in the state.

Season 1 of Fallout was actually filmed in New York, despite all of the show's locations actually being based in Southern California. In an effort to bring the show to the West Coast, Fallout received $25 million in tax credits from the state. If this isn't evidence enough that there are already plans for a Season 2, Variety reports that filming for Fallout is supposed to begin in September in Toronto.

The Season 1 'Fallout' finale explained.

Spoiler warning: This section contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Fallout. The hour-long Season 1 finale of Fallout wrapped up a lot of loose ends — but also left a lot of questions that viewers are hoping will be answered in Season 2.

For starters, Lucy learned the real reason her father was kidnapped by Lee Moldaver at the start of the season. As an overseer from Vault 31, he was cryogenically frozen when the bombs dropped, having been trained for leadership by Bud Askins. Hank, like the other managers-in-training, was unfrozen when a vault needed a new leader, meant to indoctrinate the people of the vault to Bud's predetermined values.

Hank also was the reason the Shady Sands development was destroyed, dropping a nuclear bomb on it to prevent the residents of Vaults 32 and 33 from knowing of life outside the vaults. This decision also resulted in Lucy's mother, Rose, turning into a ghoul. When Max caught up to Lucy, she was processing this information about her father she'd just learned. He let Hank out of his cage before Lucy could stop him, and in his attempt to escape, Hank stole a Power Suit and knocked Max out.