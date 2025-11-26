TikTok's "Dancing William" White Is Dating Someone New — Not All of His Fans Are Enthused William went viral for dancing, and an unusual fan base began to spring up around him. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 26 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @williamwhite18

Fame is one of those double-edged swords in life. Influencers have discovered, very quickly, that it's not all mansions and Lamborghinis. In fact, fame often brings complications to your life that you might not expect. That was certainly the case for TikToker William White.

Article continues below advertisement

The young influenver took off on TikTok, but unlike many of his Gen Z peers, his audience is a little unconventional. Here's what we know about William's unusual appeal, the new girlfriend he's dating, and how his fans earned him a heartbreaking documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

Remember William White, the TikToker with the "older" audience? He's dating someone his own age.

William first took off in 2020. His content consists of him looking at the camera, usually fairly close, and lip-syncing along with different songs. It's about as simple as it gets, and not entirely different from many other young men his age. But something about William seemed to light a spark in a very specific demographic: older women.

If you go to William's TikTok page, his comments are inundated with women who appear to be in their sixties, seventies, and even above, gushing over the young man, cooing over his face, his lip-syncing, his dancing, and pretty much everything about him. More recent videos feature William's new girlfriend, Kiera, and while some people seem a little jealous of their time together, others are enthusiastic because "our William" has found love.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiera is featured in several videos, doing pretty much the same thing William always does. Under those videos are a bevy of comments from people calling the couple "cute" and praising her for her role in William's life. But every now and then, someone mentions being jealous or uncomfortable seeing them together, and it's a reminder of just how deep the rabbit hole has gone for William.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result of his booming older fan base, William has done quite well for himself, with 2.3 million followers on TikTok alone. But William's financial boon doesn't come just from monetized videos; his followers actually send him money. And the parasocial nature of that exchange led to a living nightmare for the young influencer, one which resulted in a Paramount+ documentary.

William got his own documentary, highlighting the dangers of fan obsession.

The documentary, titled Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout, was released in 2025 and showed the darker side of having a massive influx of fans who are perhaps a little confused by the parasocial nature of their relationship with William. These are older women who are happy to shower him with money and praise but may not understand that he doesn't return their feelings the way they might hope.

Article continues below advertisement

Boundaries are often hard to understand for those who may not have grown up with the internet, and as a result, William was stalked, harassed, and watched as his fans turned on one another. William has taken a little step back from creating content, although he still puts it out. But it's clear that the sniping back and forth rattled the young creator, as the documentary shows.