'Heartless' Thieves Steal Tip Jar and COVID-19 Donations From Local Restaurant

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just affected people's health and the way we're interacting with one another socially (Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, GoToMeeting, etc. are all enjoying a huge spike in usage), it's also drastically altering the landscape of the world's economy. While companies like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and massive healthcare corporations are raking in the profits, small business owners aren't so lucky. Like Wing Hut in Aurora, Colorado, who now has to deal with tip jar thieves, too.

There are tons of restaurants that rely on dine-in experiences to support their business, and if you're a waitress, server, or bartender, then your entire income depends heavily on people coming out to eat and drink; it doesn't take a rocket scientist to discover that the #TipsLife is really hard in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In spite of the financial hits that local businesses are taking, there are still plenty that are doing everything they can to give back.

Imgur user Iamjusthereforthepuns shared a shockingly sad story about a trio of customers who thought it'd be a great idea to not only steal from the employees at his brother's restaurant, Wing Hut, but a donations box and an old iPad as well. Even though Wing Hut's had to reduce hours for its workers, they still did their best to raise funds for healthcare workers, and worked tirelessly to donate meals to families and essential employees.

The thing is, not only are these thieves inconsiderate of other people's money/belongings, they also don't care enough to put on a mask in a confined space and potentially help stop the spread of COVID-19 if they happen to be asymptomatic carriers. It was a decision that ultimately bit them in the behind, as they were caught, red-handed on camera pulling off the low stakes heist.

Wing Hut, in an attempt at tracking down the perps that committed such a shameless crime, posted their photos on Instagram. They've got the entire theft on video, too. Revenge isn't the only thing Wing Hut's after, either. At the end of the day, they only took "an impressively small amount of cash" and an old consumer electronics device.

They just want to "be sure they don't do worse to someone else...", which is a pretty worthwhile endeavor in these rough times. What makes the crime so much worse is when you consider it happened during a pandemic. Restaurant employees have it hard enough as it is - their tips are being drastically reduced, in addition to the amount of paid hours they're able to work.

When you also consider the fact that Wing Hut is donating tons of free meals to those in need and doing everything they can to keep their community's heads up during these days of self-isolation, it's understandable why so many commenters online are on the hunt for these perps.

