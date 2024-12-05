Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “No One Did Anything to You” — Man Shocked by Neighbor’s Accusation That He Stole Her Bags "The NICEST neighbors." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 5 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @brokebackcontessa

"This one time my neighbor in LA accused me of stealing her things and my ring camera caught the entire thing," TikToker Brokeback Contessa (@brokebackcontessa) writes in a caption for a viral video that accrued over 28.1 million views on the platform.

His clip contains a snippet of the conversation he had with an irate neighbor who accused him of stealing her bags. What ended up happening, however, is that a bunch of bags were brought out into the hallway. His housekeeper thought that the woman's bags were his and brought them inside of his unit.

Throughout the clip, the TikToker (who is the man wearing the sweater in the video) tries to explain this to the woman. However, it doesn't seem like his explanation is a satisfactory one.

The video begins with what looks like footage of a doorbell camera. A man wearing sweater can be seen approaching a door that he goes to unlocked. "Yeah my house, sorry, my housekeeeper put them in here," he says to someone off camera.

A woman can be heard saying off camera, "I've lived here for 20 years this has never happened to me. Never." He says, "Oh," before she continues speaking.

"I'm like, beside myself. I just came in from Aspen and I'm like, who would do that? We would never accept packages, and he's been here the whole day," she tells the man, who attempts to go inside the unit he just locked as she continues to talk to him.

Another person's voice off-camera can be heard corroborating the woman's story: "Yeah." "These are them?" the man asks the woman after going inside the unit. Several bags can be seen on the floor. She then breathes a sigh of relief.

The man in the sweater goes on to speak: "I thought these were my housekeeper's." "Oh thank God," the woman says. But then, after hearing the TikToker say he thought the bags belonged to his housekeeper, the woman seems to take offense to this statement.

"My T. Anthony bag is a housekeeper's bag?" However, upon seeing the man who's accompanying the dude with the sweater bring the bags to her, she says, "That's nice, thank you."

Next, she attempts to strike up a conversation with the man in the sweater. "I'm [name redacted]. Have you just moved in?" "Yeah," the man tells her. "You've been doing work for a long time, right?"

The TikToker then tells her, "Someone else did the work." She then says, "Yes, someone else. It was nonstop. They took the dog I think. Do you have a dog?" she asks the man. "I have a dog," the man tells her. "Somebody had a dog who was yapping."

She continues to engage with the TikToker: "We don't live here all the time so we're like the nicest neighbors you could ever have. Because we never complain about anything cause we're never here."

At this point in the video, the camera zooms in on the TikToker's face. "Right..." "I have lived here for 20 years," the woman informs him. "OK," the man tells her in response. "What happened?" she asks, bringing the conversation back to why her bags were in his unit.

Following this, the video cuts to him explaining what must've occurred: "They had other bags and then they brought them up here and she put them inside." The woman then said, "OK, so just know I will never do that to you."

Next, she continued to explain her enlightened bag-handling life philosophy. "If I see foreign bags ..." The man then wanted to address what the woman said. "Well no one did anything to you. I think it was a mistake," the man says as she begins talking about her being confused as to where her bags went.

"Of course it was a mistake, but you would be frustrated too and you'd be nervous if all your worldly goods for tonight were in that one bag." The man then says, "...um..." but then she goes on to tell him, "You would be, believe me, you would be. You'd be upset too."

The man tells her, "OK." "Trust me, I won't do it to you." The man, again, corrects her, informing his neighbor that he "didn't do it to [her]." "I won't accept bags that are not mine."

The TikToker again explains to the woman that he thought the bags belonged to his housekeeper. While he speaks she slams the door, prompting an aghast look from the TikToker who slowly closes his own door to his unit.