Woman Slammed After Ditching Guy Mid-Date Because He Asked Her to Hold His Drink

Navigating the dating world can often feel like you're wading through a cesspool of people who have tons of asks, needs, boxes they require to be ticked, expectations, and insincerity.

It's enough sometimes to make folks want to swear off on trying to meet new people altogether, especially if you're not a fan of going out on a date, to begin with as you sit across from someone who can't read a room and won't stop talking about all the wild stuff they did with their friends in college, or, if you're out to dinner with them and the expectation is that you're the one footing the bill, you watch them greedily try and milk that free dinner for all its worth.

And sometimes, you can do things on a night out that you don't even know will trigger someone's "ick" factor, which is something that this dude learned the hard way after he asked the date he was with to hold his drink while he headed into the bathroom.

TikToker Winta Zesu (@winta_zesu) posted a viral clip to the popular social media platform where she recorded herself in the mirror of what appears to be a bar/restaurant.

She's holding a drink in the video and briefly zooms in on a man heading into another area of the establishment. She writes in a text overlay of the clip: "pov: your date made you wait outside the bathroom to hold his drink and wait so you blocked him and left"

While for Winta Zesu this seemed like a huge red flag, enough to make her want to leave the date mid-way and then block the dude and never speak to him again, there were a number of folks who appeared to disagree with her assessment of the man's drink-holding request.

"So he trusted you to keep his drink safe, and had you nearby so you were safe?! Dude!!!??? What am I missing? Vibes off? lol," one person wrote.

Another penned, "'Here hold our drinks because it’s not hygienic to bring our drinks into a bathroom.' 'Her: OMG'" Someone else wrote: "I think he dodged one sorry"

One TikToker speculated Winta Zeus was probably thinking she was going to receive an entirely different response than the ones that poured into the comments section of her video: "These are definitely not the comments she was expecting,"

There appears to have been some folks who thought that Winta Zeus was uploading the post as a joke, but one commenter pointed out her lack of interaction with other commenters, which seems to suggest she may've been a tad bit salty at all the shade she was receiving.

"Y’all she’s gotta be dead serious she’s not liking any of these comments" Someone else pointed out that there could've been a very practical reason for him to ask her to hold his drink for him while he went into the bathroom: hygiene.

"maybe bc its unhygienic to bring his drink in the bathroom and he doesn’t want his drink to get spiked??" Research shows that whenever you flush an open toilet, millions of bacteria are "launched" into the air.

If you're bringing your drink into a lavatory and there are all kinds of folks discharging all kinds of fluids from their bodies and then flushing toilets and launching those germs out into the open air, then there's a good chance that those some particles could fall into your drink.

