Home > Viral News > Trending Customer Changes Server's Tip from $154 to $4 After Accusing Her of Not Paying Bill A woman asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for allegedly reducing the generous tip she left for a server from $154 to just $4. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 30 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty | Reddit - @OttoBonz

"Your server just received a $150 lesson in how not to deal with customers." That's one take a Redditor had in response to a post uploaded by another user on the platform who uploads under the user name @OttoBonz.

She wanted to know whether or not she was in the wrong for the way she handled an exchange she had with a server after she and her husband finished a meal at a restaurant. So they consulted with the r/AITAH community to discern whether or not they were, indeed, the a------s in this particular situation.

Here's what went down: after chowing down with her main squeeze, the couple decided to leave a particularly generous tip for their server. Their bill only came out to about $46 and she said that despite not being exorbitantly wealthy that she and her boo do pretty well for themselves and like to make people's days from time to time.

So she decided to leave $200 on the table and exit the restaurant so their server could enjoy a massive $154 tip or a tip that was over 300% of the value of their food. You'd be hard-pressed to find an irate TikTok user complaining about the size of that tip in a tirade on how difficult their job is.

However, as they began walking out of the restaurant, OttoBonz says that their server came hurtling after them from inside the restaurant "somewhat angrily" demanding that they must pay their bill before leaving.

This didn't sit right with OttoBenz, who was seemingly offended that the food service worker would immediately think to accuse them of running out on their bill instead of just checking on the table to see if they left their money there.

In the same post, she also highlighted that while she can understand there aren't any places in the world that are truly crime-free, there's the possibility that someone could've nabbed the cash off of their table, but that in their particular area of residence in the South, it's a very common practice for diners at eating establishments to leave the cost of their bill, plus tip, on the table in cash so diners can just get up and leave after plopping their money down.

Offended by the server's behavior and what felt like a blatant accusation about their intentions concerning payment, or lack thereof for their food, OttoBonz says she explained to the server that their money for the food was already placed on the table, which she would've seen had she just taken the time to look.

What made the situation especially frustrating for the Reddit user, she says, was that the server could've clearly seen their table on her rush to meet her and her husband at the front door of the restaurant.

"For clarification, when she rushed us at the door, she walked right past a chest-high partition wall where you, very clearly, could see our table and that cash was left," OttoBonz wrote.

She also added, "The cash was clearly visible on the table and the restaurant was not busy. Our server had one other four top in her section and there were maybe 8 other customers in the restaurant."

As a result of the server's behavior, she decided to only leave a $50 bill on the table, taking back the other $150 she intended to give the food service employee as part of their gift. She said that her husband thought it was mean of her to do that, but she wanted to know from other Redditors if this really was the case.

One of the top rated comments in the post, which received over 1,900 upvotes (as of this writing) said that she didn't do anything wrong: "NTA, I agree with your take 100%. There were multiple ways the server could have approached the situation that didn't start with step 1: accuse the customer of thievery. Your server just received a $150 lesson in how not to deal with customers. Hopefully it will serve her well in the future."

However, the plot thickened in the comments section when there was another Reddit user who looked at OttoBonz's post submission history, which they believed suggested she was lying about the entire experience as there seemed to be inconsistencies about her financial situation in recent months.

This led someone else to write that they too found the post to be suspicious: "Lol as soon as I read this I knew it was fake. Who runs to chase a table without running to the table first to find money? Even if they had dashed you cannot legally be forced to pay for it by your employer. That's not my money."