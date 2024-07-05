Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Still 100 Percent Crushing on Him" — Woman Says She’ll Never Complain About Her Spouse to Friends "When I tell you I'm in love with this man the word 'love' does not even compare to the feels I feel." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 5 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @nellyknows2.0

True love is where it's at. It's why people make art. Write movies. Sing songs. It's why people (should) be having babies because you're so in love with that other person that it literally creates life. You can get all of the plastic surgery you want. Make all the money you want in the grimiest ways that you want but if you don't got love you're going to end up miserable. It's a tale as old as time.

And TikToker Daniell Tannerites (@nellyknows2.0) says she's got true love in spades, in a viral TikTok she uploaded to the popular social media platform. She prefaces her clip with an explanation delineating why you'll never catch her in a multi-person haranguing session where a bunch of women gather around to talk s--t about their significant others.

"Y'all will never catch me getting together with my friends just to complain about my spouse," she says, looking into the camera while rubbing her eye, bonnet on her head. "Never, never will, ever will, never, never ever," she says passionately into the camera.

She continued, "I was sitting here, in bed, waiting for him to come upstairs because he's filling up my water bottle because he's amazing like that I don't ever have to fill up my own water bottle," she says of her significant other, praising his ability to anticipate her needs.

"And I literally got giddy thinking he's gonna come back up here in a minute and I'm gonna get to hang out with him again. Like, giddy. Like butterflies in my tummy giddy," she blinks several times into the camera, driving home that she has something many would argue is pretty much the meaning of life.

She continued to profess her love for her significant other: "You see this blush forming on my cheeks? That's because I thought about the fact that I literally get to hang out with this man all day every day. Still 100% 190% crushing on him like it's not just..." she says, smiling into the camera.

"When I tell you I'm in love with this man the word love does not even compare to the feels I feel, OK?" she says, smiling into the camera again before the video ultimately cuts out.

According to Thriveworks, couples who excessively post about how great their relationships are on social media are usually full of bologna: "Couples aren’t as happy as they look on social media, and modeling your relationship after these picture-perfect facades will most likely not end well."

The outlet went on to state that couples who are in happy devoted relationships actually feature fewer "joint" social media and that folks who feel the need to project their love for their significant other to the internet may be attempting to convince themselves of their feelings.

It seems that other folks have talked about these guttural reactions to seeing people in relationships gushing about their boyfriends/girlfriends/wives/husbands online, too, like this one Redditor who posted the following to the r/AskWomenOver30 sub: "What are your perceptions when someone gushes about their partner on social media?"

They added that whenever they do see someone posting online in this capacity it's almost never a sign that things are going well: "Generally when I see posts like this, I tend to think something is rotten in the state of Denmark and that it’s some sort of weird overcompensating thing"

While continuing: "My cousin posts literally everyday about what a “goddess” his wife is, how lucky he is, etc, etc. I’m one glurge-filled post away from texting him and asking him if he’s ok."

Only My Health also said that couples who are overly enthusiastic in sharing how much they love one another in social media posts could be engaging in "attention-seeking behavior" and that it could be "an attempt to seek validation and attention from others." The piece penned on this subject went on to say: "Couples who are unhappier in their relationships may resort to posting more frequently to compensate for the dissatisfaction they feel within their relationship"

And then there was Relevant Magazine which wrote in July of 2023 that "happy couples post their partner less on social media," referencing a Shotkit survey in their article which indicated that those who post about their partner less online were, on average, 128% happier (based on the metrics used in a survey of some 2,000 people.)

There were several folks, however, who responded to Tannerites' piece and wrote that they were, indeed, very much in love with their own significant other. Like this one person who remarked they were so in love they wanted to consume them: "I want to eat his skin I'm obsessed."

