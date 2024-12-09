Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Pay Attention Now” — Woman Changing Her Tire Reverse Mansplains to Men Who Thought She Needed Help "Mansplained to the men. Love it." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 9 2024, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @christina_nomadak

The "Women in Male Fields" TikTok trend is a viral hashtag that's usually appended to clips of women who show themselves in a job or engaging in an activity that is usually associated with men. Christina Nomadak (@christina_nomadak) added a clip of her own to this online phenomenon where she "womansplains" to some men how to properly change a car tire.

Article continues below advertisement

In a viral clip that's accrued over 332,000 views on the popular social media platform, the Alaska resident can be seen kneeling in the snow as she works to swap out her vehicle's tire. Furthermore, she writes in the caption of her clip that a couple of dudes decided to walk outside and watch her get to work.

"Some dudes came outside to watch me change my tire so I took it as an opportunity to teach them how to do it properly," she pens. They must've not seen her TikTok profile page, which indicates that she's pretty handy. Christina writes that she's a woodworker and earns her living in construction.

Article continues below advertisement

"So what you guys want to do?" the woman changing the tire at the top of the video says to the man off-camera. "Pay attention now," she says, holding out her hand, as one of the men says "it's always nice to have an extra breaker bar."

Article continues below advertisement

Christina then goes on to explain the methodology behind fixing a tire. "What you want to do is just get it finger tight. And then you can hit it with your ratchet, at the very end, before you let it down."

As she's explaining how to properly fix the tire, the camera pans out to reveal a small red SUV that's been propped up on a tire jack as two men look at her go to work. "OK?" she says, while another woman recording the video can be heard laughing off-camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @christina_nomadak

"You got that?" she says to one of the men off-camera, giving him a stare, which she then dispels with a smile. A man off-camera can be heard saying, "I was watching you, so I could correct you. But..." At this point in the clip, Christina immediately replies with, "Oh is that what you're doing."

Article continues below advertisement

The man then tells her that she's "doing everything right." "You're watching me so you can correct me?" she asks the man in a playful tone, ensuring that she heard his comment correctly the first time.

He can be heard responding with laughter. "But you're doing everything right!" he tells the woman again, who decides to have more fun with the situation. "You're assuming I was going to do something wrong?" "Yeah," the man says, laughing again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @christina_nomadak

"She done good," the person recording the video can be heard saying as Christina tightens the wheel's lug nuts. "I picked a good one," the recorder adds before the woman tending to the car speaks again.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker continues to detail her tire-changing approach. She holds up a socket wrench and explains how she's going to use it to further tighten the tire's lug nuts. "So the trick about these is that you want to make sure that you switch it. Back to the tightening side."

"It works better that way?" one of the men asks off-camera. Christina nods in approval. "Yeah it works better that way," she confirms. "Nice," one of the men can be heard saying as she continues to go to work on the vehicle, further tightening the nuts before the video comes to a close

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @christina_nomadak

Several TikTokers remarked that they were tickled pink to see the "reverse uno mansplaining" Christina engaged in after the men who came out to see her go to work on the tire admittedly assumed that she would need some assistance with the undertaking.