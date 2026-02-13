"Get Paid for Your Hobbies" — Woman Pretends to Be Witch to Stop Ex-Husband’s New Marriage "The guy who cheated seeing this video." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 13 2026, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @queenbaard

A TikTok user said that she was paid by a man's now ex-wife to end their relationship by having her pretend to be a witch. Ash, who posts under the handle @queenbaard, suggests on her social media profile that this isn't the first time she's done this to someone. She describes herself as a "Lesbian that tricks men into terrible prophecies paid for by their ex."

Ash gave a story time of one particular incident that she says has become her "new side gig." In her story time, she says that she received a message from a middle-aged woman who caught wind of her proclivity for giving men awful prognostications of the future.

The woman was still salty over the fact that her ex had cheated on her and wanted to get back at the man for doing so. This prompted her to ask Ash to give him a "s**tty prophecy" and that she would compensate her for her work. Liking the sound of getting money for such a task, Ash asked the woman how much she'd be willing to pay for this line of work.

Happily, Ash discovered that she'd be getting $500 for the job, which only made the offer that much sweeter, as she gladly did this type of thing "for free." After agreeing to take on the deal, the woman informed Ash that she was upset over the fact that her ex was now dating someone 20 years younger than her.

Furthermore, the man's ex was furious that he was going to get married to this woman, and his ex wanted to dash their matrimonial plans. "I hate the girl he cheated on me with. She's like 20 years younger ... and they're gonna get married I want to ruin it," the woman told Ash.

All the TikToker had to say to this was: "Sounds like you came to the right gal," before cackling into the camera. She then began gathering intel from the woman, asking her to tell her everything that she knows about the man, and "where he's going to be," the following week.

Source: TikTok | @queenbaard

The woman knew that her ex-husband was going to be at Cheesecake Factory with their children, as it was his time to spend with them. So while he was on his family outing, Ash approached the man as he was dining with his kids, and she whipped out a deck of cards, asking if they'd like to see a magic trick.

The cards, which she always carries with her, were a segue into her convincing the man that she was, in fact, a witch. Instantly after hearing the proposal for a magic trick, the children at the table agreed, and Ash used this as her in.

After her tricks were done, she looked at the man and apologetically asked him if he had "a father pass within the year," before following up and asking him if his name was George. Since she gathered this information from the man's ex, she was, of course, right about her faux-fortune-telling experiment.

Source: TikTok | @queenbaard

The man was shocked to hear her relay this information, and after asking how she knew this information, she informed him that she was, indeed, a witch. Afterwards, Ash told him that his dad was there with him and that "he's disappointed in [him.]"

"He's telling me that you made a big mistake and you're with the wrong woman," she informed the man. Following this, she added, "he's telling me that the woman you're choosing is not the right woman and that you're never going to be happy with her and that she's going to ruin you and steal all of your money."

She then threw in that she wasn't exactly sure what this download she received from the man's ghostly presence meant, but that she was simply transmitting this data to him. Ash then said that she felt like she needed to exit the conversation, but this fortune intrigued the man, and he asked her to stay at the Cheesecake Factory.

Source: TikTok | @queenbaard

Ash then goes on to mock the children's concern over her subterfuge as she continued to speak with their father. At this point in the video, she mentions that she was recording this entire conversation to send to the woman. Presumably in an attempt to ensure that Ash was the real deal, he asked her to tell him his dad's middle name.

Again, Ash said that his wife prepped him with this information, "So I was like, Thomas?" This prompted the guy to freak out yet again. He had her confirm that he was "choosing the wrong woman," to which Ash replied that this is what his dad told him.