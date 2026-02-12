“You Invited Them to Your Wedding?!” — Couple Meets After Exes Cheat With Each Other "What in the RomCom?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 12 2026, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tracy_denson

A woman explained the daytime soap opera-esque way she met her husband. Tracy Denson (@tracy_denson) posted a TikTok detailing that she first came into contact with her significant other when their respective exes were cheating on them with their now-ex-partners.

Tracy explains that she was dating a guy in college named Henry and that they didn't have the best relationship. They were constantly arguing and making accusations of infidelity, but in spite of all this, they still tried to make it work. And Tracy wrote in a text overlay of her video that she really liked Henry and wanted their relationship to ultimately pan out.

New trouble started brewing between the two, however, once Henry began working at a small store in their college town. He kept talking about a female co-worker named Michelle, whom Tracy suspected he was catching feelings for. And there were plenty of red flags she chose to ignore in the interest of trying to keep their relationship intact.

Henry would come home wearing Michelle's name tag, would bring up her name constantly in conversations, and would even stay in the shop after his shift in order to help Michelle out with her homework. Once holiday break came around during one semester, she decided to go home and spend time with her family.

However, once she was at home, she discovered from Henry's roommate and by tracking his phone that her boyfriend was sleeping over at Michelle's house. She instantly decided to break up with him after discovering this news. While at home, she ended up learning about a Valentine's Day party at a fraternity, and her wheels instantly started turning.

Tracy wondered if Henry was going to show up to the same function with Michelle, so she opted to head on over there, decked out in a cocktail dress. Indeed, Henry was there, but not with Michelle. He instead came with another woman to the event, but she later learned that he went back to Michelle's house afterward.

Source: TikTok | @tracy_denson

And while at the party, she ended up meeting a guy who was the president of the fraternity. She said the man was wearing black sweats and not really interacting with anyone else at the function. Tracy approached the man and asked him why he wasn't in the Valentine's Day spirit and where his girlfriend was.

The man informed her that he had recently broken up with his partner, leaving Tracy embarrassed after giving the guy a hard time. She then asked the man what happened, and he explained that they ended things because he discovered that she was cheating on him.

This prompted Tracy to share that she had been cheated on as well, and the two began to talk about who they each knew at the party. She said that she arrived at the party with a friend, but that she dated a guy named Henry who was at the party, while not hiding her dislike for the man.

Source: TikTok | @tracy_denson

Upon hearing his name, the black-sweats-wearing man's jaw dropped. He asked her to confirm that Henry was the man who had cheated on her that she recently broken up with. Tracy told him that this was the case, and he followed up by asking if Henry was cheating on her with Michelle.

The TikToker told him this is exactly what happened, and that's when the man revealed Michelle was the girlfriend he had just broken up with. Upon hearing of the connection they shared, Tracy says they clicked spiritually.

After the party, they went on a long drive together and have been inseparable ever since. Tracy couldn't contain her delight in discovering the ire that both Henry and Michelle expressed upon hearing that the two of them were together, grinning toward the camera and laughing at the thought of their displeasure.

Source: TikTok | @tracy_denson

She added that Michelle and Henry thought Tracy and her new partner became an item just to get back at them, but that this wasn't the case. They just ended up having a really good time with one another and "became good friends."

Not long after, she says that Henry tried reaching out to her to try and rekindle their relationship, and Michelle did the same with her new man. However, Tracy and her new man ended up dating regardless and have been together ever since.