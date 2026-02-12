"Having a Man Stay Over Would Just Ruin This" — Woman Documents Roommate's 3-Hour Nighttime Routine "I know that nervous system is regulated." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 12 2026, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @lenalankas03

A woman documented her roommate's 3-hour-long nighttime routine, packing in all of its highlights into a single 6-minute TikTok post. Lena Lankas (@lenalankas03) uploaded a clip of her co-inhabitant, Becca's, nightly operation, touching on the steps she takes prior to getting in bed.

First, her roommate says she has two separate water bottles: one she uses exclusively indoors and another she takes outside. She dumps the contents of her outside water bottle into the sink, where it needs to be rinsed with warm water. Following this, she then takes a Clorox wipe and cleans the kitchen counter with it.

Afterward, she preps her bedroom for sleep. This includes shutting her blinds and unfastening her curtains so they can cover her windows. Next, she "unmakes" her bed, removing a throw pillow and untucking the top blanket to ready it for sleeping.

Then, she puts the soft pillows in front of her "cover" pillows, along with another dedicated blanket she uses to cover her head while she sleeps. After, she folds her pajamas and places a squishmallow stuffed animal right beside her nighttime clothing.

Once this is complete, she says this time is reserved for her to select the next day's outfit. She folds the clothes on her bed and places them back into the closet on top of a bin, where they'll wait until the next morning. Next, she looks through bins on the top of her closet that hold different pairs of shoes. She grabs the pair she wants and then places them on the floor beneath her outfit.

She then takes the shoes she wore for the day and places them back into its designated cubby. She then grabs a second pair of shoes and puts them back into the cubby, which prompts a question from Lena, who asks her why she wore two separate pairs of shoes.

Becca responds that this is, of course the case, because she wore two different outfits in the same day. Following this, since she knows she's going to be using her backpack the following day, she begins to extricate items from her purse to transfer to the backpack.

To ensure she's ready for the following morning, she places her backpack on the floor near tomorrow's outfit. Once all of that's done, she gets her floor fan out and direct it towards her bin. Then, the video cuts to Lena's roommate in the bathroom, where she goes over her nightly hygiene work. "I floss, brush, mouthwash, then I take off my makeup with cleansing oil, do my micellar water, brush my hair, take my contacts out, and then I'll take a shower," she explains.

While she's showering, Lena cracks open the door to the bathroom and highlights how Becca will listen to "the exact same playlist" each and every time she showers. The clip then cuts to her standing in the bathroom in a pink bathrobe, where she engages in her skincare routine.

She sprays her face and then applies eye cream, followed by leave-in conditioner that she runs through her hair. Then she takes oil to her hair with her fingers, and takes a brush to her mane. Once that's done, she grabs a "clean claw clip" which she specifies is different than the "outside claw clips" she takes out of her home.

Then she shows off skin care lotion, moisturizing body oil mist, and witch hazel, which she says is great for its deodorizing properties. Lena's video then cuts to her taking out a blow dryer, along with a bottle of "heat protectant." Her roommate grabs a different comb, which she uses to adjust the part in her hairline.

Following this, she explains that she dries her hair with hot air, followed by a blast of cold. Afterwards, she returns to the bathroom to clean the shower and remove any hair strands that came off her head while washing. Once that's done, she grabs her clothing from off the floor and places it in the hamper.

Now she meticulously washes her hands, starting with nail scrub. Once her hands are clean, she gets ready for "TV time." The clip cuts to her getting under the covers of her bed and taking a pair of eyeglasses out of a case. She perches a tablet in front of her, which she uses to rewatch episodes of Love Island.

While watching the show, she "cleans out her emails" on her smartphone and enjoys some game time. Following this, Lena asks if she can sit on her bed, and Becca pauses a bit before agreeing, moving some of her cover to ensure that Lena only sits on the duvet portion.

Once she's done with her entertainment time, she plugs in both her laptop and iPad and then gets to work on cutting pairs of cotton gloves. She says that these help her deal with her eczema, as per her dermatologist's recommendation. "Do you do a new glove every night?" Lena asks the woman.

"Yeah, they're disposable cotton gloves," she tells the TikToker as she continues to cut through them. Following this, she grabs a pill case and tells Lena's viewers that she's indeed "medicated." She takes her nighttime pills, which she washes down with a swig of water from her indoor bottle.

Afterwards, she then shows that she keeps her morning pills in a separate pink case, situated right beside her glasses case. Then, she clears all of the tabs on her phone before opening up her Audible application, a white noise app, and her alarm clock.

She sets various alarms for every two minutes until she reaches her official "out of bed" time at 9:30 a.m. Once all of this is set, she leaves to go to the bathroom one final time. Then she grabs her retainer and explains to Lena on camera that she needs to put her shoes on before going to the bathroom because she doesn't want her feet "to touch the gross floor."

After tucking herself in bed with a specific sequence of events, she then takes another sip of water before placing her retainer in her mouth. Then, she launches the book she wants to listen to before bed, before getting into her lip care routine. This is followed by her applying eye drops and nasal spray, too.

She then puts on some more hand cream, and places her ring back on her finger, followed by her eczema cream, which she's sure to fully rub into her skin so as not to get "steroid poisoning." Finally, she places the cotton gloves on her hands before taking her "clean hair eye mask," on. Again, she specifies that this is different than her "dirty hair" eye mask.