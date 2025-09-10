How 'Love Island Games' Works, From Bombshells to Getting That Prize Money Bombshells always add drama to 'Love Island.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 10 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Just because your favorite Love Island singles and bombshells have left the Villa, it doesn't mean their time on your screen is over. This is thanks in part to the competition show spinoff, Love Island Games, which premiered for the first time in 2024. For those who haven't watched much of the series, though, there are plenty of questions about how it works, what the prize is, and if there are bombshells in Love Island Games.

Can you really have a Love Island show without bombshells? It's kind of hard to imagine such a world. In Love Island, the bombshells arrive at different points in the season to shake up the game, break up couples, and get their own shot at finding a partner. Even though some details of the format of Love Island Games are different, the cast is still here to link up with romantic partners, even if there is also a hefty cash prize on the line.

Does 'Love Island Games' have bombshells?

Like we said, it wouldn't be a Love Island show without bombshells, and luckily, Love Island Games features some of those extra dramatic singles that enter the game to make things even more exciting for viewers. According to Us Weekly, Love Island Games does feature bombshells who enter the game unexpectedly to compete for the prize money while also potentially breaking up couples that formed up until their arrivals.

Viewers saw the arrivals of bombshells in the first season of Love Island Games and saw how much they can change things when newbies Zeta Morrison and Aurelia Lamprecht were given the task of kissing the men they were most attracted to. What does that have to do with winning prize money and participating in competitions? We aren't sure, but it added to the drama for Season 1.

Another part of Love Island Games that's similar to Love Island is the audience participation with voting. With Love Island Games, eliminations are linked to how well a couple does in a competition. However, per NBC, viewers at home can vote on their favorite couple and help determine which contestants remain in the game.

The prize for 'Love Island Games' is for one couple at the end.

In Love Island, the winning couple is awarded $100,000 to split. The same goes for Love Island Games. In a few ways, the shows are pretty similar. However, Love Island Games puts a bit more pressure on the contestants as they fight to earn their place on the show through competitions as couples.