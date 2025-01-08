“Men Should Start in Jail” — Woman Shares Her Magical First Date ... And Then There's a Twist "This man deserves jail time." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 8 2025, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @queenragmar

There aren't any shortcuts to happiness. Unless, of course, you happen to meet the love of your life. This fills you with a kind of great stress, one that makes you want to go after every dream you've ever had and protect that love at all costs. TikToker Queenragmar (@queenragmar) believed she found that love after being set up on a blind date with a man who caught her completely by surprise in the best way.

In a viral clip she posted to the platform, she shared videos she took directly after her first date with the man ended, along with text messages between the two of them. "It's 5:30 a.m. Got home from the best first date of my entire life. Like, and it was a blind date and I'm literally so shook. Oh my God. Magic," she says, speaking directly into the lens of her camera as she records herself walking outside at night.

In a series of text overlays, she provides additional information about the experience. "December 2024. I got set up on a blind date and it ended up being the best date I had ever gone on. We sat on the beach talking until 5 a.m. He kissed me under the full moon. It felt like ... magic."

Next, her clip cuts to a screenshot of their text message conversation. An additional overlay reads: "We were both going to be traveling for the next few weeks but started talking all day." He wrote her: "I'm actually on a plane back to NYC tonight. Last real day of work for the year is Monday and then off to Nantucket to host."

The blind date followed up with Queenragmar, writing: "I had a really good time last night. You are great. Can I see you again? I'm going to be back during the first week of January — right after the holidays. I'll be in FL a lot in January. A lot."

According to the TikToker, she hadn't had these emotions for a person in a very long time. "It had been years since I felt anything remotely like this for a guy." An additional screenshot contained more of his messages to her.

"Think about being on the beach in Jupiter and our first kiss. Hopefully that made you smile for at least a second." She penned to her viewers in another on-screen caption: "I was so excited to see him again and to see where it would go."

Another text contained even more loving words from the man. "It's funny. It's a week from now but it feels like it's so far away. I just got back to NYC tonight and I'm heading out tomorrow. FL in 1 week feels like 1 month." She then went on to show other text messages between the two of them, where they both professed that they were thinking about each other.

Furthermore, he listed his eight important points of criteria for someone he wants to be in a relationship with. Most have to do with personal accountability and supporting their significant other while also giving "honest feedback, advice, and suggestions." Additionally, he wrote down that being able to have fun with your lover is also high on the list.

He then goes onto gushingly compliment her, stating that he wants to "date [her] and only [her]" and that he's "not interested in dating someone else." Additionally, he expressed that he believes the two of them "have similar views for the future."

It's kind of the picture perfect love story that sounded like it was way too good to be true. Unfortunately, it was. In the last part of her TikTok, she writes in a final overlay, "and then he blocked me on everything and ghosted me completely."

In a follow-up video, she answered other TikTokers' requests for a "story time" on the man she went on a blind date with. She called the situation "cruel and sad" and one that she never thought she would find herself in. Queenragmar says that she was set up with the guy "through work."

He's in investment banking while she works in luxury real estate. After he ghosted her, the TikToker decided to hit up a friend of hers who works in cybersecurity to see if she could locate anything online about the man, but she ultimately came up with nothing on the dude.

She went on to state that the guy "takes his privacy seriously" and she doesn't know if it's due to his job or the fact that "he's hiding a family and a wife." Moreover, her attempts at trying to "dig a little deeper" were ultimately stymied because she wasn't even sure she got his "real phone number" in the first place.

In the aftermath of it all, she says that she ultimately feels "stupid" but is thankful for the fact that everyone who has heard her story has been "so super nice." Ultimately she says that there were "red flags" that she wishes she paid attention to sooner. "He would crop his screenshots that he would send me. The green texts with an iPhone obviously he was using like a third-party service to text me. Again, which I thought was you know, not because he was hiding a wife and stuff."

At the end of the clip she says that this was the extent of her "story time" involving the man. Numerous folks who responded to her said that there was no reason for her to feel bad about herself, and that they, too, have been duped in the past.