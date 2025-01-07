“Yeah, so That’s Abuse” — Husband Refuses to Put Gas in Wife’s Jeep Because It’s Not “His Car” "That’s not behavior of someone who likes you." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 7 2025, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ashlasko

A man who refused to put gas in his wife's car has TikTokers urging her to leave him. Ashla (@ashlasko) recounted a trip to the airport her and her husband took to pick up their daughter. Despite seeing and remarking that her car needed gas, her husband refused to put any in the car until she urged him to do so. His reasoning for not fueling up? That it wasn't "his car." Ashla records her video from the interior of a car, where she speaks directly into the camera lens.

Article continues below advertisement

"Somebody please help me settle this debate. Last night my husband and I have to go pick up our daughter at the airport. It's a little over an hour away. We jump in my Jeep, he's driving and he says, 'Oh, you're gonna need gas,' then literally drives right past the gas station near our house, gets on the highway."

Initially, she didn't think this was an issue. "So I'm thinking, 'All right, no big deal we have plenty of time, we're gonna pass many on the ride.' So I'm sitting in the passenger's seat, I'm texting her so we can time it. You know, she gets off her flight, she grabs her bag, she's out on the sidewalk and we pick her up."

Article continues below advertisement

After picking up their daughter, Ashla states that she noticed her car's gas light was on. "We stop for a bite to eat on the ride home. And then we're like trekking down the highway and I glance over at the dash. And I see that the gas light's on. So I go, 'Well how long has the gas light been on for?' And he's like, 'I don't know, this isn't my Jeep. I'm not paying attention to that.'"

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker decided to see how much expected mileage was left on her vehicle to assess whether or not they'd have enough range to make it back home. She quickly learned that wasn't the case. "So I hit the little button and it just says low fuel. I know that we have under 50 miles of gas and we have more than 50 miles to get home. So I'm like, 'Well how long's the gas light been on? Like, you're driving, you're staring at the dashboard.'"

Finally, at her behest, her husband ended up getting off at the next exit to find a gas station and fuel up. While at the pump, she asked her husband what his plan was if they ended up running out of gasoline. "And he's literally like, 'I don't know, this isn't my Jeep, it wasn't my responsibility for gas. I'm not paying attention.' So I'm like, 'Please get off at the next exit so we can get gas.' We get gas, and then I was like, 'What were you gonna do?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashlasko

He was willing to let the car come to a stop, so they would have to call AAA and get the vehicle towed to the nearest fueling station. "And he's like, 'I was just gonna keep driving and when we ran out of gas you would've had to call AAA.' And I'm like, 'What?!' So am I wrong? Was I responsible in the passenger's seat for watching for the gas light and instructing him to pull over for gas?"

Article continues below advertisement

At this point in the video, she asked other TikTokers what they thought of the situation. "Or was it my responsibility before we left for the airport to go get gas in my Jeep? Am I wrong?" she asked TikTokers at the end of her video. It didn't seem like there was anybody who responded to her video post that she was.

One comment received nearly 21,000 likes for summarily cutting to the core of Ashla's gas story. "That’s not behavior of someone who likes you," they wrote. Another person remarked that they have a much different dynamic with their significant other.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashlasko

"My husband would’ve stopped at that first gas station, filled up my vehicle and bought me snacks for the drive." Another broke down exactly what her husband was trying to set up by claiming to not be responsible for monitoring the vehicle's gas level.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh he wanted the gas to run out so he could be mad at you and ruin your evening but make you feel like it’s all your fault. Please leave him," they wrote. Another woman on the application wrote that they experienced similar behavior from their ex husband.

"Yeah, so that’s abuse. My ex-husband would often do things like that to punish me huge red flag." Someone else wrote that the logical thing her husband should've done upon seeing that she needed gas in the car would be to head to the nearest gas station and fuel up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashlasko

"Oh, you’re gonna need gas, next stop should be to get gas. He’s teaching you a lesson like you’re a child. Your husband sounds like a gem." It appears that Ashla's husband was attempting to set up a petty argument, which is indicative that a relationship between two people is on its last legs.

Article continues below advertisement

Olive Life Therapy writes that if one's partner is constantly disrespecting or belittling their significant other and engaging in verbal/physical abuse, then it's a good idea to leave that relationship. The Star also penned an article that says "petty nitpicking can ruin a marriage." If you're in a partnership where you and your significant other are constantly nitpicking at each other's problems and want to save your relationship, Very Well Mind has penned some suggestions.

The top of the list is prioritizing matters. Small issues or annoyances should be largely ignored. Furthermore, if a glaring issue does turn up, approaching it in a different way could help matters. Front loading your grievance with kindness and support is a good way to do so, the outlet states.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ashlasko