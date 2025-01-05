“Who Does That?!” — Woman Blasts Boyfriend for Eating Entire Tub of Cheese Spread "Who puts back an empty container of my favorite cheese back in the fridge?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 5 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @grace.rayy

A young woman was so incensed that her boyfriend ate an entire tub of cheese spread she took to TikTok to vent her frustration. Grace Ray (@grace.rayy), who describes herself as "just a girl born 2 b famous" on her profile page, garnered 842,000 views for her video on the topic.

Article continues below advertisement

She repeats several times throughout the two-minute and 18-second clip that she just recently bought the small tub of cheese. Furthermore, Grace reiterates it's her favorite kind so she was upset upon discovering her boyfriend had eaten all of it without telling her he did so.

Grace begins her video shouting into the camera declaring that men have "no common sense," before launching into a diatribe about her boyfriend. "First of all he comes over, my motherf--king boyfriend, he comes over, OK? He's hungry, he's hungry so he grabs my favorite cheese spread that I just got from Trader Joe's and a thing of chips."

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker then explained how livid she was her boyfriend ended up eating her entire tub of cheese. "And while I'm eating my breakfast, he's sitting there munching away. OK, keep in mind, keep in mind I just got it, I just got the cheese." However, she said that despite recently purchasing it, she only got to "enjoy" it a grand total of one time.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's eating it right I don't even think anything of it," that is, until, her boyfriend mentions that she needs to "get more of this cheese" because "it's so good." Next, her boyfriend ended up putting the tub of cleared-out cheese back into the fridge and headed home.

Source: TikTok | @grace.rayy

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the day, she had a hankering for the cheese spread she just purchased. So she grabs the bag of pita chips he was eating and then saunters on over to the refrigerator. She sees the cheese and is happy; excited that her mouth is about to embark on a dairy adventure.

However, upon grabbing the tub, she noticed that it felt a "little light." At this point in the video, she holds up the tub of cheese to the camera and undoes its cap, staring deadpan into her camera's lens. Then, she shows off its inside — there's barely anything there. Just a few remnants of the cheese spread lingering at the bottom of the tub.

Article continues below advertisement

She tosses it to the ground with a flourish and smiles into the camera while uttering a sigh. "Are you f--king kidding me? I sat there in awe. I sat there with my mouth like," next, Grace opens her mouth. "I call this motherf--ker I say dude, first of all — who the f--k puts back an empty container of my favorite cheese back in the fridge? Throw that s--t away!"

Source: TikTok | @grace.rayy

Article continues below advertisement

The young woman's diatribe against her boyfriend's eating habits continued. "Second of all, how are you gonna eat the whole thing! I just got it! I just got it!" Her next statement may have some users wondering why she seems so surprised that her boyfriend cleared out her cheese spread in one sitting. That's because, Grace says, he did "the same exact thing" to a previous tub of the "same exact cheese" she purchased previously.

Grace's rage seems to only mount the more she exasperatedly calls out her boyfriend's behavior. "I had to go back to the store to get another one because he f--king ate it all! I said who the f--k does this? No, who the actual f--k does that to someone? Who the f--k. That was f--king mean. That's so mean."

Article continues below advertisement

His reply didn't do much to quell the flames of her ire, however. "And he's like there's some cheese left." She goes to grab the tub again and display its contents to the internet. "Motherf--ker where? Where? That's not even enough for one chip! Are you...ahhh!" she screams, which then turns into a wiggling type of dance move.

Source: TikTok | @grace.rayy

Article continues below advertisement

Grace went on, "Like I don't get it. I don't get it. He's like sorry. No, no, I wanted to eat some...no! No!" she says over and over again slapping the side of her legs while twitching in place. "Like are you dumb? No like genuinely like are you dumb? No I have no cheese to eat with my chips," she says, solemnly while looking off-camera before the video comes to a close.

TikTokers who responded to her video seemed to share in her rage. "She just broke up with me out of nowhere I’m so confused," one person sarcastically penned, speaking from the perspective of Grace's boyfriend in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Another suggested that Grace was probably dating the wrong guy: "This is brother behavior, not boyfriend behavior." "He giving you a taste of the future," someone else said, highlighting that this was in lieu of a taste of the cheese Grace so desperately desired.