“Petition for Women-Only Shoppers on Instacart” — TikToker Shows All Items Male Shopper Got Wrong "This is why when I get a male shopper I cancel." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 4 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ashahotcakes

There are a lot of folks who would admit that while stereotypes are harmful, there are some that they've had just too much experience with to be true. Some would say that male yoga gurus/instructors are usually creeps. Others would argue that the phenomenon of women utilizing dating apps just to score free dinners at restaurants they'd rather not pay for is also rooted in reality.

And then there's the modern stereotype of male Instacart shoppers — that they usually put minimal effort into successfully completing customer's orders. Whether they don't search the store hard enough or blatantly disregard certain items and opt for more convenient, and oftentimes, off-the-wall substitutions. Like replacing bread with mechanical pencils, which Distractify wrote about here.

TikToker Asha (@ashahotcakes) recently had an experience with a male Instacart shopper that certainly isn't helping to squash this stereotype, either. In a viral clip that's accrued over 6.9 million views on the platform, she delineated all of the "wrong" items he picked up as part of her order.

Source: Unsplash+

Asha begins her video by standing in front of the camera in what looks like her kitchen. "A man shopped for me on Instacart," is written in a text overlay that hangs above her head at the start of the video.

Next, she narrates, "A man shopped for me on Instacart, here's everything he got wrong," the TikToker says, smiling into the camera. Her clip then cuts to her holding a blue plastic bag of shredded cheese. "This is what I ordered. He told me this was out of stock can he replace it with this."

With her other hand, she lifts a bag of Sargento Mexican cheese. This particular substitution wasn't the problem, however. The issue was that she received both bags of shredded cheese — she only wanted the initial one she showed to her viewers. "Why do I have both?" the TikToker questioned.

Following this, she presents a bag of purple grapes to the camera lens. It appears that the bag has had a significant portion of its fruit consumed or taken out of the bag. However, Asha says that this isn't the case. "I ordered grapes. This is how it came. I have not touched it. This bag is 80% empty."

Source: TikTok | @ashahotcakes

Then she goes to crack open the bag of grapes, indicating that someone, presumably the driver, decided to help themselves to some of the fruit she purchased. "And it's opened. It came open and empty. There are nine grapes in this."

That wasn't the only produce problem she encountered, however. "I ordered one yellow squash and two zucchini for three total." Asha holds up a produce bag containing three identical vegetables. "He bought 3 yellow squash and 3 zucchini for 6 total."

Source: TikTok | @ashahotcakes

There were more issues with her order after that, too. "I ordered one beef steak tomato which is the largest of the tomatoes. He brought me this," she says, holding up a modest-looking red fruit that is considered a vegetable by nutritionists. "This is not a beefsteak tomato. This is actually one of the smallest tomatoes there."

She capped off her video by highlighting another problem with item/product size. "I ordered a large mayonnaise and a small ranch. He got me a large ranch and a small mayonnaise." It's instances like these, Asha says, that has her firmly believing in the stereotype that male Instacart shoppers either don't know what they're doing or just don't care to do their job effectively.

"This is why when I get a male shopper I cancel. Can anyone explain to me why men are...why are men...?" she looks into the camera, seemingly grasping for the next thing to say before she slaps her hand against her body before the video comes to a close.

Source: TikTok | @ashahotcakes

TikTokers who responded to her video stated that they, too, have had bad experiences with men fulfilling their Instacart orders. "Mine couldn’t find the blueberries, but that’s okay because he substituted them with strawberries. Then he couldn’t find grapes, but that’s OK because he substituted them with blueberries," one wrote.

Another highlighted how a male Instacart shopper's resulted in them paying way more than they would have liked. "I had a man try to replace pre-packaged salami for an entire sealed uncut hunk of salami from the deli that was $56. I told him if he showed up with it we were gonna have a problem."