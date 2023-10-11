Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Instacart Customer Goes to Grocery Store to Find All the Groceries That Were "Unavailable" in Her Order After her male Instacart shopper claimed several groceries were "unavailable," a woman went to the store herself and found all of the items. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 11 2023, Published 11:07 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @veganrizz

When it comes to male Instacart shoppers, there's a stereotype that they will mess up your order. Many people try to be optimistic and keep an open mind, as this isn't the case with every male shopper — but it's an accurate description for this guy we'll tell you about right now.

On Oct. 2, 2023, TikTok creator Adrielle Sigler (@veganrizz) shared that her male Instacart shopper claimed numerous items were "unavailable" — but when she went to the store, she found all the groceries herself. Read on for the full story. Plus, keep scrolling to hear what the internet has to say.

A woman proved her male Instacart shopper wrong by going to the store and finding the "unavailable" items.

While in the store's parking lot, Adrielle told her followers that she spent $145 on groceries only to learn that her male Instacart shopper "could not find 12 of the items." As a result, the TikToker decided to prove the lazy shopper wrong by taking Thanos's advice: "Fine, I'll do it myself."

Adrielle set out with her shopping cart and instantly found the "unavailable" items on her grocery list. She grabbed the blackberries, which were fully stocked in different size containers. The Cheez-Its she wanted were out of stock, but the TikTok creator said there were two acceptable alternatives her shopper could've picked up.

She easily found the almond milk, protein bars, strawberry lemonade, plant-based chicken wings, and other groceries the shopper claimed were "unavailable." To prove her point even further, Adrielle walked to the other side of the store and found the bottle of sweet chili sauce she requested in her order.

"I don't think I've been this triggered in a long time," the TikToker explained. "Unless it's an absolute emergency, and I am debilitated, and I need Tylenol and tampons or something, I am never using an app like Instacart, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or GrubHub again in my life."

She noted, "It's really frustrating when you pay a service fee, you tip, and pay for groceries with the priority pay option, you fall for all of that, to [then have to] drive to the grocery store after a funeral and find all of the 'unavailable' items the shopper couldn't shop for."

Adrielle's video about her Instacart shopper has divided TikTok.

At the time of writing, the now-viral video has garnered over 864,000 views and received over 1,600 comments. Many fellow TikTokers weren't on Adrielle's side in this situation, telling her to shop for the groceries herself. One TikTok user wrote, "If you have the time to go to the store and can find the items this easily, why don't you just cut Instacart out of the equation, lol."

"Moral of the story: Do your own shopping," a second person said, while another user pointed out, "That doesn't mean the store didn't stock in between the shopper being there and you getting there."

A fellow shopper commented, "Sometimes they're genuinely out when you're shopping and then restock before your next batch. I double take every time like, 'Bruh that was NOT there 30 mins ago.'" Someone else replied, "Be kind to Instacart shoppers! My mom does it, and she tries her hardest to find the things!!"

