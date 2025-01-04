Grandmother Flushes Potato Down the Toilet, Grandfather’s Reaction Is Priceless

Gen Z dominates TikTok, making up 60% of the controversial mobile application's users. But that doesn’t mean folks from older generations can't take the limelight on it, either. Jenna Drenten, an associate professor at Loyola University Chicago, summarized age dynamics on TikTok like this: "Older generations are allowed to the party, but the DJing, the topics and discussions are very much controlled by Gen Z."

However, a recent viral TikTok featuring an older boomer couple proves that sometimes the grandparents are the DJs. The video, posted by Joc (@leavemeinthetrash), has amassed over 250,000 views, with the title, "These ppl actually are too funny." The viral clip's stars are Joc’s grandparents, Nana and Grandpa.

He records them mid-argument, as they try to get to the bottom of why on God’s green earth Nana decided to throw a potato into the toilet. The argument begins with Grandpa, at his wit’s end, asking, "Why did you do that? Why did you throw it down the toilet?" Nana, coolly, replies, "It doesn’t make a difference."

At this point in the video, it's evident that Grandpa's frustration is building. He retorts, "It does make a difference. Nobody does that." But Nana believes that spud-flushing is a perfectly normal pastime, "Yes they do," she says in a rejoinder.

Grandpa wasn't ready to leave it and that and he subsequently demanded an answer, "They throw potatoes in the toilet?" Nana then points out that her husband was leaving out a very important fact about the potato-toilet incident. "It was cut up."

Whether it was a normal practice or not, Grandpa was still upset because her decision ended up costing him money to fix. "Well, look at the problem it’s caused. I just had to pay $35 for a snake." Nana, still not letting go of the argument, countered with some facts of her own.

Source: TikTok | @leavemeinthetrash

"Well, bring it back. It doesn’t work." Joc capped the video with her bursting into laughter at this bizarre exchange. TikTokers who saw the clip were living for the starch-driven geriatric drama.

One commenter wrote, "Grandma let intrusive thoughts win." If the extent of her intrusive thoughts involves flushing potatoes down toilets, then she's probably a pretty good person, right? However someone else seemed concerned for Granny's well-being, writing, "Is Nana okay!?? Who literally throws food, let alone a potato, in the toilet lol."

Another user on the application sided with Grandpa in regard to the situation. "I’m on his side 'cause when the toilet clogs, I bet he’s the one that has to try and unclog it." And if you were watching the video wondering if Grandpa's rage was coming from a place of exasperation. Like, the kind of exasperation that can only build from repeat offenses, then you'd be right.

Source: TikTok | @leavemeinthetrash

That's because Joc explained in the comments section of the video that flushing food is a favorite pastime of Nana’s: "I thought flushing soup and cereal was normal... potatoes I knew was not normal LMFAO." Perhaps this TikTok could be regarded as a (hilarious) example of individual quirks that transcend generational practices.

One Redditor shared a post of their perpetually clogged toilet. Which they say is a result of their roommate constantly flushing food. You can check out the photo they appended to their upload, which shows some bits of uneaten, undigested salad just floating in a toilet bowl.

And in case the aforementioned post or Joc's recorded grandparents argument isn't enough to quell your curiosity in attempting to flush food down the toilet yourself, listen to the experts. Formica Plumbing & Sewer co. strongly advises against this practice, dedicating a post on their company's website to the topic.

Source: TikTok | @leavemeinthetrash

The business writes: "If you don't own a garbage disposal, you may wonder, 'Can you flush food down the toilet?'. However, flushing food down your toilet can wreak havoc on your sewage system," the plumbers warn.

And if you don't care about your own pipes, well, you might want to consider the pipes of those around you. "In some cases [flushing food down the toilet] can affect your neighbors' plumbing as well," Formica warns.