"I'm So Sorry This Happened to You" — Lesbian Couple Targeted by Hate Crime on Disney Cruise

A lesbian couple believed they were targets of a hate crime while aboard a Disney Cruise ship. Myriam (@myriamestrella8) explained the incident, along with her reaction to it, in a pair of viral TikToks that have collectively accrued over 3.8 million views on the popular social media application. It appears her first video was recorded and uploaded shortly after the incident occurred.

"Never did I think I'd get f---ing hate crimed on a Disney cruise out of all places. But I guess we're starting this morning off like that," Myriam says at the top of her video as she speaks directly into the camera lens. Next, her clip cuts to her discussing her Disney cruise itinerary. "We're getting ready to go to Disney's private island today cause that's where we're like, docked."

"And the thing people do on cruises is they decorate their doors. And last time we were on a cruise the first time ever, two months ago during Hurricane Milton. Our neighbors had questionnaires and they put whiteboards on their door."

"So we were like oh that's a great idea let's do that. So my partner goes to leave early for breakfast cause she has to pre-order her food cause she has a gluten allergy. And I didn't want her to miss breakfast so I was like go go go."

"And then she like I immediately hear her knocking. I go outside and she's like someone wrote s--t all over our whiteboard." Following this, she exits her room to show the vandalism that was placed on their room door's whiteboard. "And someone put gay, gay, gay, gay, gay all over the whiteboard."

It appears that someone on the cruise wasn't happy with what Myriam and her partner wrote on their whiteboard. And then then went on to scribble all over it with marker, followed by writing the word "gay" repeatedly on it. Over and over and over again.

She then showed the image that prompted the negative response from the other Disney cruise passenger. Two stick figures drawn to look like women are smiling and standing across from each other — there's a heart between the two of them symbolizing their love for one another.

"It's pretty obvious we're gay because this is our little thing on our door. Now I'm like known for being really nice and kind and that's who I am. But the one thing I don't f--k with is my relationship."

"So today these motherf---ers are gonna learn. Because there's cameras all over the ship. I don't care if they're 5 years old, I don't care if they're 25 and I don't care if they're 95. They're gonna f--king learn today that they will never write that anywhere. I'm f--king fuming."

To close out her clip she stated: "the only color of the rainbow they're gonna f--king see today is red." In a follow-up video, Myriam detailed the extent of her revenge against the folks who decided to deface the whiteboard on their door.

She says in the video: "So my partner goes down to guest relations. And the whole point of this cruise is we're here to take my mom on our first ever cruise. And we also docked at Disney's private island today. So we leave the issue with guest relations we take my mom to the private island. I shut my phone off and we just enjoy the day."

Next, she describes the cruise ship's response to the whiteboard incident.

"We get back on the boat and then we have a meeting in our room with the security staff and they did a whole investigation today. And they also go, I saw your TikTok. It was sent to me. So then I'm like ahh, I see what's happening here."

So as it turns out, voicing her dissatisfaction with the incident right after it occurred online worked in Myriam's favor. Furthermore, it turned out that there was a camera perfectly placed right at their door, providing a clear view of whoever vandalized it, she said. "We're really lucky because there's a camera pointing right like two feet at our door."

Myriam continued, "So they got the footage, this happened around 2-3 a.m. in the morning. It was boys in their teens, to which my partner and I said, it doesn't really matter who's being homophobic or what age they are. It's still homophobic. And to which they said we completely agree," she relayed, smiling into the camera.

The security staff expressed that they were of the opinion the whiteboard comments weren't necessarily made because of the couple's sexuality. Rather, the teen boys used the word as a generally derogatory term. "They said they didn't think it was targeted towards us. It was just boys using the word 'gay' as an insult. But Disney Cruise line, Disney in general is a really gay f--king company. So I wanted to make sure they don't just talk the talk, they walk the walk."

The security staff assured Myriam that they were going to visit the teen boys, along with their families, and tell them that they were caught in the act and this kind of behavior isn't acceptable on board. Myriam added: "And a formal investigation was done and now the boys and their parents have an official Disney company report on them forever and ever."