Home > Viral News > Trending Betrayed Woman Gets Back on Cheating Ex by Reporting Him to the IRS for Unpaid Taxes A woman said she pocketed $100,000 after reporting her ex to the IRS using the agency's whistle blower program because he cheated on her. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 1 2024, Published 9:03 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @realavalouiise

Many people think that the IRS is the most hated organization in the world. And while this deeply-rooted ire towards the Internal Revenue Service can be quickly dismissed as a consequence of people not wanting to pay taxes, for many it has to do with the double standard in which the organization operates.

Article continues below advertisement

There are many Americans who can't seem to understand why the IRS would go after small business owners, teacher's assistants, some guy who dresses like Spider-Man for kids' birthday parties for a few hundred dollars here and there, but turn a blind eye to the $1.9 trillion (yes, trillion) that the Pentagon can't account for, or the $220 billion (and purportedly more) the Department of Defense forgot to save receipts on.

So to most folks, the very idea of ever siding with the IRS against a private citizen would seem like a scene out of 300 where that gimp dude helped Xerxes, or when Creek in Trolls sold out his miniature brethren to save his own skin from being eaten. But what if you used the IRS to get back at your cheating ex?

Article continues below advertisement

That's what self-proclaimed "New Jersey trash" OnlyFans model and TikToker Ava Louise (@realavalouiise) said she did in a viral TikTok she posted online that collected over 3.8 million views.

Article continues below advertisement

In her video she says: "When my ex confided in me he never paid his taxes, then cheated on me a few months later I reported him to the IRS and collected over 100k in reward money. I'm spending his money daily while he's facing years in jail. The female rage is a powerful thing"

Ava has posted about separating men from their cash in more ways than one: she said in another TikTok video that she has been "banned from every dating app imaginable for scamming men out of thousands of dollars"

Article continues below advertisement

As for Ava's claim that she snitched on her ex and made a grip of money off of his unpaid taxes, the IRS indeed does have a "whistleblower office" which rewards folks by cutting a cost of the cash the agency can take from the snitched-upon-individual and then handed over to the tattletale.

Source: TikTok | @realavalouiise

Article continues below advertisement

According to the IRS' website dedicated to this rat-reward program, the percentage of the collected funds awarded to the double-crosser ranges anywhere from 15%-30%, which is a sizable chunk of change.

This means that according to Ava's TikTok, the Internal Revenue Service was able to seize anywhere from approximately $333,333 to $666,666 from her ex. While handing over $100k of that doesn't seem like something a government agency would do the IRS probably offers such hefty cuts as they probably wouldn't have gotten any money had it not been for the snitch telling them where to look.

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous TikTokers who replied to Ava's post applauded her vengeance plot. One person wrote: "i don’t think i’ve ever admired anyone more than rn"

Source: TikTok | @realavalouiise

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else said that they were completely oblivious to the fact that the IRS was offering folks money for reporting individuals who are behind/late on their taxes: "THERES REWARD MONEY?! I did the same thing cause he did the same thing. I CAN GET PAID ?!"

Another person mentioned that seeing Ava's video pop up in their TikTok feed felt like a bit of kismet: "wild to have this show up on my fyp right after my partner of 7 years cheated on me and also has never paid taxes"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @realavalouiise

Even TikTokers, like this user, who aren't about tattling on other people's business approved of Ava's purported actions involving her ex: "I normally have a very firm 'no snitching' stance, HOWEVER..."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @realavalouiise