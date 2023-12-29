Home > FYI Curious About Macy's Perfume Refill Policy? Here's What You Need to Know Despite what you might have heard through the grapevine, Macy's isn't your go-to spot for refilling a perfume bottle. Read on for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 29 2023, Published 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're in the market for a new perfume, swing by Macy's! It's the ultimate fragrance destination, where you can dive into a treasure trove of scents from the most luxurious brands around the globe. Well, what are you waiting for? Don't just stand there — start sniffing, spritzing, and uncovering your all-new signature scent!

But hey, if you're also on a mission to resurrect the glory of another beloved fragrance, you might be wondering: Does Macy's refill perfume bottles? Hang tight because we've got the scoop you've been sniffing around for.

So, does Macy's refill perfume bottles?

On Dec. 27, 2023, a woman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and tweeted, "I did not know that you can take your empty perfume or cologne bottle to Macy's, and they will refill it for $27.00." The post has since gone viral, racking up 16.9 million views and over 700 replies, with folks scratching their heads over this scented revelation.

Luckily, eagle-eyed readers soon eventually uncovered the truth behind the tweet. It turns out that Macy's does have a refillable perfume bottle, but the price tag dances between $30 and $135. However, not every perfume bottle gets the refill treatment, so it's a good idea to call Macy's and pop the question before making any ~scentsational~ plans.

This not for all perfumes!!! Call first ! But they do refill perfumes!!! Macys is not the only store that does refills ! — seleena (@seleena6166) December 28, 2023

Now, enter Perfume FAQs to sprinkle a bit more spice into the fragrance saga. According to the outlet, Macy's refill service typically costs between $25-$35 per bottle, depending on the perfume type and the bottle size. All in all, just know this — if you want that perfume refill, you'll have to drop some cash!

On the other hand, Macy's employee and TikTok user Jamaika J (@mamagucci_) recently spilled the tea on the social media platform and confirmed that the popular department store doesn't really do perfume refills at all.

