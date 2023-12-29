Curious About Macy's Perfume Refill Policy? Here's What You Need to Know
Despite what you might have heard through the grapevine, Macy's isn't your go-to spot for refilling a perfume bottle. Read on for more details.
The Gist:
- Macy's offers customers a massive selection of perfumes and fragrances.
- Contrary to popular belief, Macy's does not refill all perfume bottles.
- Macy's sells a refillable perfume bottle, but the cost of a refill varies depending on the scent.
If you're in the market for a new perfume, swing by Macy's! It's the ultimate fragrance destination, where you can dive into a treasure trove of scents from the most luxurious brands around the globe. Well, what are you waiting for? Don't just stand there — start sniffing, spritzing, and uncovering your all-new signature scent!
But hey, if you're also on a mission to resurrect the glory of another beloved fragrance, you might be wondering: Does Macy's refill perfume bottles? Hang tight because we've got the scoop you've been sniffing around for.
So, does Macy's refill perfume bottles?
On Dec. 27, 2023, a woman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and tweeted, "I did not know that you can take your empty perfume or cologne bottle to Macy's, and they will refill it for $27.00." The post has since gone viral, racking up 16.9 million views and over 700 replies, with folks scratching their heads over this scented revelation.
Luckily, eagle-eyed readers soon eventually uncovered the truth behind the tweet. It turns out that Macy's does have a refillable perfume bottle, but the price tag dances between $30 and $135. However, not every perfume bottle gets the refill treatment, so it's a good idea to call Macy's and pop the question before making any ~scentsational~ plans.
Now, enter Perfume FAQs to sprinkle a bit more spice into the fragrance saga. According to the outlet, Macy's refill service typically costs between $25-$35 per bottle, depending on the perfume type and the bottle size. All in all, just know this — if you want that perfume refill, you'll have to drop some cash!
On the other hand, Macy's employee and TikTok user Jamaika J (@mamagucci_) recently spilled the tea on the social media platform and confirmed that the popular department store doesn't really do perfume refills at all.
Jamaika took her followers on a stroll around the store, debunking the refill myth. She did, however, point out that the Mugler fountain gets the refill treatment, but other bottles are left to their own aromatic devices. With that said, if you were planning to make a pit stop at Macy's to refill your fragrance, you might want to rethink that strategy!