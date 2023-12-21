Home > FYI The White Circle on LuluLemon Clothes Can Tell You a Lot About the Brand Lululemon is known for being a luxury fitness brand. However, some of its loyal shoppers don’t know how to read the clothes’ signature white circle. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 21 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/TikTok.@ninapoo82

Few brands have mastered remaining on internet lovers’ minds quite like Lululemon. While the fitness apparel company began serving matchy yoga sets to women, the brand has expanded to create items for men, women, and non-binary people. Lululemon’s recent success is because it is one of TikTok users’ go-to companies for purchasing workout gear. Many users’ timelines are filled with fitness buffs strutting their stuff in $100 workout leggings and can’t help but applaud the bright colors and bold prints.

Those who wear Lululemon may have yet to notice that the clothing brand has a unique way of separating itself from the competition. Here’s what to know about the mysterious white circle on a Lululemon item.

What does the white circle on Lululemon mean?

Lululemon’s white circle gained extra attention in November 2023. On TikTok, a user named Nina Martinez (@ninapoo82) posted a 10-second clip of her husband and their friends being “today years old” when they realized there was a white circle on their Lululemon shorts.

“When the guys discover that white circle in their Lululemon shorts,” Nina captioned her post.

Underneath the TikTok, multiple users were just as confused as the men in Nina’s video. Some commenters said they were “too poor” even to compute what the white circle could be, while others claimed to have never noticed it on their Lululemon merch. While Nina jokingly referred to the dot as a "GPS," some fashion-forward users said it was a label found exclusively on Lululemon clothes.

According to Lululemon shopping blog Lululemon Expert’s 2017 post, the circle, officially called a size dot, can be found on the left top side of most tank tops, while the pants and shorts are usually found at the waistband, much like Nina’s husband’s shorts.

How to understand the Lululemon size dot.

The size dot on a Lululemon item is significant regarding the brand's authenticity. As Lululemon Expert notes, the dot can help determine authenticity. However, the blog said that some Lululemon clothing doesn’t have a white dot, which doesn’t mean your clothes are fake if they lack a dot.

Lululemon’s dot is also effective in showing the size of an item and if they purchased it online. This can be helpful for those hoping to sell their Lululemon and want to provide accurate measurements of the items. While the post shows how to spot a size dot, it doesn’t share how to read the dot’s somewhat confusing series of letters and numbers.

Fortunately, Reddit users have provided several tutorials on reading the size dot. One user shared in 2020 that the number at the dot’s center is the size of the clothing item. And while the date on the dot was once considered the date it was purchased, another user posted in 2023 that the date is the season of the item. Over the last three years, the dot has also transformed into a patch on various Lululemon items.

Lululemon buyers can also see the manufacturing code for their items on the size dot or patch by typing in the first five letters and numbers in the code’s sequence. However, it’s important to note that some codes cannot be searched for size or color.