Retail Employee Claims Customer Ruined 5 Shirts in the Fitting Room for the Pettiest Reason

"The other day at work, a woman ruined five t-shirts, and when I say ruined, I mean the t-shirts went to their grave into a new life, perhaps a past life," Ethan began.

"Anyway, the woman comes in, she's giving you like late '30s early '40s. She comes in with, like, her venti iced caramel macchiato with two pumps of matcha in a grande cup, you know what I mean?"