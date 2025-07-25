Ethan Klein Claims Trisha Paytas Lied About Their Battle With Infertility: “Shame on Her” "Trisha lied about being infertile, and that's a disgusting thing to do." By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 25 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@h3h3productions/@trishapaytas

As one of the most popular and controversial millennial influencers, Trisha Paytas rarely holds back from telling the world their business. Since 2022, the Just Trish host has shared their life as a mom when she and her husband, Moses Hacmon, welcomed their first child, Malibu Barbie. After Malibu Barbie's birth, Trisha became pregnant with their second child, Elvis, born in May 2024. Then, just when fans thought they were done with family planning, they announced their third pregnancy with baby Aquaman in 2025. Wowza!

Trisha's abundance of babies has sparked multiple odd reactions. Those who are frequently online have questioned whether her babies are reincarnations of the famous people who happened to die the same day the children were born. Additionally, Ethan Klein, Trisha's longtime nemesis, former collaborator, and her husband's brother-in-law, wondered aloud if they ever battled fertility issues, something the influencer has openly discussed.

Let's dive into the drama.

Ethan Klein accused Trisha Paytas of lying about her battle with infertility.

In a clip of an episode of Ethan and his wife, Hila Klein's podcast, H3 Podcast, obtained by TikTok account Content Crashout, Ethan shared he didn't believe Trisha was being honest with her fans about her fertility issues. "Trisha lied about being infertile, and that's a disgusting thing to do," the host claimed. "That's great, and good for them, but she continually lied about being infertile, which is a horrible f---ing thing to do because real people go through that every day."

Ethan noted the fact that Trisha had her three children "back to back to back, exactly planned just like you want," which further supported his belief that she lied about being unable to conceive a baby. He then continued slamming her for allegedly lying to her fans, even after everyone else filming the pod wanted to congratulate her and move on.

"She's farmed sympathy for it her whole career," Ethan said. "Up until she magically had three family plannings go perfectly without a hitch. Liar." "Shame on her for lying about that, it's horrifically disgusting," he continued. "But family is beautiful and that's all I have to say about that."

The podcast added a disclaimer that while Ethan doesn't believe Trisha had fertility issues, he nor the H3 team had any significant evidence supporting his claims. In another clip from H3, Ethan added he was standing ten toes down about his allegations against the mother of his nieces and nephews, telling his audience, "I make no f---ing apology. F--k you."

Trisha Paytas has been candid about her fertility struggles despite Ethan Klein's allegations.

Although Ethan doesn't believe they were ever struggling with having a baby, Trisha's openness about her infertility has inspired many of her fans. During their third pregnancy with Aquaman, the podcaster reflected on her and her husband's fertility journey. In a touching Instagram post, Trisha said their fertility issues stemmed from a sexually transmitted disease (STD) they contracted in their 20s.

"I had contracted really bad Chlamydia in my early 20s," they shared in July 2025. "One case went untreated for a year, and it scarred my tubes. When my husband and I started really trying and nothing worked, we did the HSG test! And got pregnant the first cycle after."

Trisha went on to say that she and Moses took a hysterosalpingogram (HSG) test once they began trying on their own to no avail. According to the Cleveland Clinic, an HSG allows a doctor to spot issues in a patient's anatomy that may prevent them from getting pregnant. Trisha shared in their post that they "got pregnant within 3 cycles" and found out they were pregnant with their third child just four months after the birth of their second daughter, Elvis.

"When 4 months after having our second baby, we found out we were pregnant with our 3rd," Trisha wrote. "Shocked and in disbelief because WHAT? No planning, tracking, too busy with a newborn to barely squeeze any sexy time in. While this baby was a surprise, we welcomed the abundance. All this to say, there are so many options these days when it comes to family planning. Whatever the path is to get your babies, never give up hope. We’ve witnessed firsthand medical miracles."