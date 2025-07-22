Trisha Paytas’s New Baby Name Was Inspired by Her Favorite DC Superhero The influencer and her husband, Moses Hacmon, welcomed their third child on July 12, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 22 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@trishapaytas

After keeping us guessing for what felt like forever, influencer and podcaster Trisha Paytas finally revealed the name of her third baby in a way that she and her millions of fans could celebrate.

The Just Trish host confirmed that she and her husband, Moses Hacmon, who share daughters Malibu and Elvis, welcomed their third bundle of joy, a baby boy, on July 12, 2025. Ten days later, Trisha shared the baby's name, and it's incredibly on-brand.

What is Trisha Paytas's baby's name?

Trisha confirmed her baby's name at the one-hour mark of her live podcast. After several of her guests and fans guessed names like "Aquamarine" and "Paper Mate," she shared that it was none of those names and that she and her husband went with something else — Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon! "His name is Aquaman," Trisha confirmed as she wore an Aquaman shirt.

The influencer further explained that Aquaman "makes sense" as a name for her baby boy and that it holds sentimental value for both her and her husband. Trisha has been a fan of the Jason Momoa-led movies and recalled seeing Moses with Aquaman toys and posters when they first started dating. She also said they were convinced the name was right after she noticed their doctor's office had an Aquaman poster on the wall.

Before she confirmed her baby's name, Trisha shared on her podcast that she was close to naming the baby "Water Snake" or "Moses, Jr." after her husband. After she confirmed they went with Aquaman, the baby's middle name is Moses.

Trisha also shared that this will be her final pregnancy.

In addition to sharing her baby's name, the 36-year-old content creator also revealed her third child would be her and her husband's last, at least for now. She told viewers that she had a Salpingectomy during the baby's C-section. According to Kaiser Permanente, the procedure removes a patient's fallopian tubes to prevent a future pregnancy.