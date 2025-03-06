Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3! Here's What We Know About Her Due Date Trisha Paytas is expecting her third child with her husband, Moses Hacmon! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 6 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

It's been a non-stop ride for Trisha Paytas, and things are only getting more chaotic! After an iconic Broadway debut in February 2025 with the one-night benefit show Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream at the St. James Theater, the social media influencer jumped straight into "The Eras of Trish Tour."

But wait — the excitement doesn't stop there. In March 2025, Trisha Paytas announced that she is pregnant and adding another little one to her family! Here's the scoop on her third pregnancy, including her due date.

Trisha Paytas is pregnant with baby No. 3!

On the Thursday, March 6, 2025, episode of the Just Trish podcast, Trisha Paytas dropped some big news — she and her husband, Moses Hacmon, are expecting their third child!

"Oops, she did it again! Trisha is PREGNANT with baby number three!" the episode's video description said. "Trish and Moses finally spill all the details after keeping their pregnancy a secret for months. Plus, how will Trisha continue her international Eras Tour while expecting?"

As it turns out, many fans had been speculating about the possibility of a pregnancy, and Trisha confirmed the rumors! She and Moses found out in December, right around the time she was considering going on Ozempic to lose weight.

Trisha admitted she and Moses weren't exactly trying for baby No. 3, but they couldn't be more excited! In fact, Trisha shared that she still has dreams of having a big family with five kids — but for now, she and Moses agree that three is the sweet spot. After all, she said, it's "responsible" to call it a wrap after this little one.

What is Trisha Paytas' due date?