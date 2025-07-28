Inventor Julian Brown's Radio Silence Has Some Worried About What Happened to Him Julian Brown hasn't posted in more than two weeks. By Joseph Allen Published July 28 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@naturejab_

After more than two weeks of radio silence, some fans are starting to get worried about the well-being of inventor Julian Brown. Julian is best known for finding ways to create a variety of fuels from plastic trash, an invention that could theoretically be hugely helpful in the years ahead.

Julian's last post on Instagram before falling off the map was rather ominous, and it's led many to wonder what happened to him and whether he's really missing. Here's what we know.

Is inventor Julian Brown missing?

Julian's last post before several weeks of silence was a video in which he was vague but warned his followers to keep their eyes open. "There is some very, very odd stuff going on," he explains in the clip. "I'm certainly under attack right now in many different ways." Julian promised in the video that he would continue working, but told his followers to "be on the lookout, because I'm under attack."

Julian didn't offer any additional details about what he meant, but the comments on the video are flooded with users who are hugely concerned about him. That video was posted on July 9 with the caption, "Something is happening, keep me in your prayers please SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don’t know e," and as of July 28, he has not posted anything else to his social media feeds.

The comments under Julian's videos are filled with users who are worried about his long gap from posting, as well as a few people who are speculating that this might be some sort of stunt. One person even claimed that Julian's account was briefly hacked, although there's been no evidence to back up this claim. "Someone hacked his account briefly (not sure for how long) and they posted his driver's license, threatening that 'no one' or 'nowhere is safe,'" one person said in the comments.

Julian was famous for inventing an alternative to gasoline.

The reason some people are concerned about Julian's safety is that he seems to have found a way to turn plastic trash into fuel, an invention that, if it were real and could be scaled, would be a major threat to some of the world's biggest and most powerful corporations. Many are already wondering if Julian was attacked by "big oil," although there's no evidence that anything terrible has happened to him.

Until he posts again, though, fans will continue to express concern about his whereabouts, and given how ominous his last message was, they have reasons to do so. Right now, anything is possible. Julian could be on vacation, or he could be under the influence of sinister forces.