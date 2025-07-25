The Founder of Jubilee Quit His Six-Figure Job to Start the YouTube Channel Jason Y. Lee started Jubilee in 2012. By Ivy Griffith Published July 25 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jasonylee_

The rags-to-riches story happens on rare occasions, inspiring us to believe we can build something from nothing. But what about the story that goes riches to rags, and back again? This is the story of Jubilee Media founder, Jason Y. Lee.

Jason started Jubilee's YouTube channel with a leap of faith that included leaving his cushy six-figure job behind. Here's what we know about the person who owns Jubilee and why 2025 was such a divisive year for the booming media company.

Who owns the Jubilee channel on YouTube?

On YouTube, there's a channel called Jubilee. For those who aren't familiar, Jubilee's mission statement is to, "Provoke understanding & create human connection." It is the brainchild of Jason Y. Lee, who both founded and owns the parent company, Jubilee Media. Jason grew up in Kansas, born to parents who had immigrated to the United States from South Korea to attend grad school (per CNBC).

For much of Jason's childhood, his parents made very little money as they finished school. Jason himself attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 2009. Right out of college, he worked as a consultant for Bain & Company in New York City, making six figures. He told CNBC that he was mindful of the privilege he lived with, since his parents paid off his student loans and he started life with a pretty hefty salary. "To make that much as a 21-year-old was a surprise," he shared.

But Jason wasn't settled on being a consultant for the rest of his life. So in 2012, he left it all behind to launch a nonprofit with his brother and friend, called the Jubilee Project. Starting to earn again was a slow process and went by degrees, but by year four, he was able to draw a $97,000 salary as Jubilee continued to grow.

It all started with a video of Jason busking for charity in a New York subway, and has grown into an international phenomenon. Jason is now married, and his wife is named Melody. They have a child together, Auggie.

Why was everyone talking about Jubilee in 2025?

Jubilee made major headlines in July 2025, but it wasn't because of Jason's success story or his adorable family. It's because Jubilee housed a debate between progressive political commentator Medhi Hasan and "20 far-right conservatives."

The set-up was simple: Medhi would respectfully debate each person on their political beliefs, and hopefully both sides would learn. But what followed was an all-out scrap for validity, sparking criticism online. Many called it a "disaster," and blasted Jubilee for "platforming hate."