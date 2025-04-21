"She Keeps Doing It!!" — Internet Jokes Trisha Paytas’ New Baby Is Pope Francis Reincarnated "How did this keep happening?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 21 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @trishapaytas

It's happening again. Influencer Trisha Paytas is the subject of yet another famous public figure reincarnation story. Around the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the YouTuber was pregnant, sparking rumors that their child was actually carrying the recycled soul of the long-living English Monarch. Now, following the death of the Vatican's 266th Pope, Francis (birth name Jorge Mario Bergoglio), folks are claiming that Trisha is the mother of two reincarnation babies.

Trisha Paytas' reincarnation babies.

At the time of Queen Elizabeth's final moments, folks began stating that they had noticed Trisha Paytas had gone into labor. Subsequently, throngs of folks hopped onto the internet to share that the Queen wasn't really dead, but instead was being reborn in the uterus of the influencer.

Source: Instagram | @trishapaytas

Now the same is being said of Pope Francis' death after the announcement that Paytas and their husband Moses Hacmom announced a third baby was on the way. Numerous folks online, like Instagram users @pearlmania500 and @mrs.pearlmania500, shared the conspiracy theory online.

In a recent video, the couple goes back and forth discussing the conspiracy. The clip's onset shows the man referencing something that has "crazy timing," to which his partner references something else that has "crazy timing."

you're laughing. pope francis is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you're laughing. — corben (@thecorbmeister) April 21, 2025 Source: X | @thecorbmeister

"Trisha Paytas is pregnant right now," the woman says off camera, to which the man says, incredulously. "It happened again?!" "Yes, it happened again." "Trisha Paytas is pregnant while a very old, very famous political and religious world leader just died?" the man asks in the video.

The Pope Francis connection explained.

Vatican News reported that on April 21, 2025, on Easter Monday, Pope Francis passed away at 88 years of age at 9:45 a.m. The church said that his remains would be transferred to the Vatican Basilica, where a showing of his body would be put on display Wednesday, April 23, for mourners to view and offer their condolences.

Months prior, Francis was brought to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, for a persistent bout of bronchitis. The Argentinian religious figure had battled respiratory illness for a large portion of his life. According to the Vatican church, he had a portion of his lung removed in 1957 after the organ was "affected by a severe respiratory infection."

pope francis crawling his way out of trisha paytas’ womb: pic.twitter.com/XL7KvBUdM5 — marco (@marcoatesalads) April 21, 2025 Source: X | @marcoatesalads

The Vatican's Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, Diego Ravelli, stated that Pope Francis' "requested that [his] funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ."

This is to reinforce the fact, Archbishop Ravelli stated, that the "funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world." Vice President JD Vance was one of the last people outside the Vatican to visit Pope Francis prior to his passing, and the final "word official to meet" the head of the Vatican when he was still alive.

pope Francis just died and Trisha paytas is pregnant pic.twitter.com/Z00X82FbjW — Ava🐇🩰 (@avalarkx) April 21, 2025 Source: X | @avalarkx