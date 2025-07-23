Julia Drops the Tea, Suggesting That Someone in the Bop House Is Pregnant — Who Is It?! "The Bop House is falling apart. Everyone and their mom is beefing." By Ivy Griffith Published July 23 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @julia_filippo, @newsbophouse

Fans of the Bop House already know that the entire fandom is in full meltdown mode. Julia Filippo took to TikTok in frustration to drop some major tea, and let some skeletons out of the Bop House closet.

If what Julia is saying is true, not only are things falling apart on an epic level, but at least one Bop House member's life is changing forever, because she claims someone is pregnant. Here's what we know about who is pregnant in the Bop House, what's happening, and why fans are boiling over the whole situation.

Who is pregnant on the Bop House? Julia knows.

If you don't know, let's summarize by explaining that the Bop House is an influencer collaborative house made up of "girls only," who live together in a two-story mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Members include founders Sophie Rain, and Aishah Sofey, along with members Alina Rose, Joyy Mei, Julia, and Summer. They film together, promote one another's content, and use a Hype House-type model to boost each other's followers and collaborate for a more effective career.

Unfortunately, there are some cracks in the facade. Julia took to TikTok on July 19, 2025, to drop some tea. She explained, "The Bop House is falling apart. Everyone and their mom is beefing." Two of the House's members, she adds, can't even be in the same room together, which is why they haven't been filming collaboratively. And that's not all: one member is moving to Los Angeles, and another member is pregnant, she claims.

So who is pregnant? Julia didn't say. But fans have speculated that it could be anyone from Alina to Sophie, although no one has confirmed anything. For now, it's all speculation.

Fans have some pretty big theories about who's beefing with who, who might be pregnant, and more.

Fans are more than happy to engage in speculation while they wait for some official confirmation. In the comments of Julia's "tell-all" video, one user wrote, "Guys Alina is pregnant she admitted it, I think Sophie is trying to retire, Camilla is leaving to L.A." To which another user corrected, "No Alina is moving to L.A. and I think she is talking abt McKinley."

However, another user pointed out that McKinley is a connected creator, not a member, so it's not likely her that Julia was referring to. One fan pointed out that Alina "confessing to pregnancy" was later confirmed to be a joke.

In a different video, Alina scolded Julia for going to TikTok with the House members' tea, but confirmed that it was "true."