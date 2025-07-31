After Years of Chill Beats and Homework, Lofi Girl Finally Graduated Lofi Girl wasn’t just scribbling, she was actually working toward a degree (or diploma)! By Jennifer Farrington Published July 31 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lofigirl

If you’ve ever searched YouTube for calm, chill music to help you focus during a study session or get your brain back on track while working, chances are you’ve stumbled across Lofi Girl. She’s the brown-haired girl in an oversized forest green sweatshirt and red scarf, sitting by the window, day or night, with her headphones on, diligently working on what looks like homework.

The vibe these videos give off creates a peaceful space where you can tune out the stress of deadlines and the workload, and just get things done. Lofi Girl has undeniably been “that girl” for the moments when we need to feel less alone while powering through our to-do lists. But now, it seems our favorite study buddy has evolved. After years of listening to music and working right along with us, Lofi Girl has graduated! Here’s all the deets and what we can expect from her next.

YouTube's Lofi Girl finally graduated after studying with us for seven years.

Lofi Girl has definitely evolved since we were first introduced to her back in March 2018 on YouTube. There's now a Lofi Boy, and she’s even appeared in TikToks trying out trends like the “Jet2 Holiday.” But while we were using her chill beats to work, study, or scramble through last-minute deadlines, it turns out she was studying toward something too, because she officially graduated in July 2025.

The creator of the character shared the milestone in a TikTok uploaded on July 30, 2025. It starts with a shot of her computer screen reading “The End.” Then, in a subtle transition, her signature green sweater and red scarf are swapped for a navy blue graduation gown and cap, with a red stole draped over her shoulders. Her green sweater still peeks out from beneath the robe (because of course it does), but instead of a laptop, she’s now holding a piece of paper, likely a diploma or degree.

The video also features a familiar sound bite: “Finally, I’m finished with all my homework. I don’t know what I learned, but I know I’m done learning.” The voice belongs to China Anne McClain in her role as Chyna Parks from Disney’s A.N.T. Farm.

Is this the end for Lofi Girl?

While Lofi Girl’s graduation undoubtedly marks “an end,” it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end for her, even though Duolingo Brasil (yes, the popular language-learning app) commented on her TikTok, “End of an era.” Many fans, ourselves included, believe her background and outfit might simply evolve. In that sense, this could mark the end of the “young Lofi Girl” era and the beginning of a new chapter in her life.