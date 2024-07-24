Home > Entertainment Are Celeste O'Connor and China McClain Related? Fans Can't Get Over Their Resemblance Fans are convinced Celeste and China are sisters — or even twins! By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 24 2024, Published 6:03 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Celeste O'Connor is quickly rising in the entertainment industry. In 2024, the 20-something artist starred in two blockbuster movies, Madame Web and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. And when they're not captivating audiences with their acting abilities, they make them want to peruse her closet, as she's always showing their fashionable moments on Instagram and other social media platforms.

As Celeste's career continues to rise, so will the comparisons between them and their peers. They've already been compared to one actor, China Anne McClain, but not so much because of their talents. Instead, the two are connected and judged for their uncanny resemblance of one another. So, are Celeste and China related? Here's what to know.

Source: Getty Images

Are Celeste O'Connor and China McClain related to each other?

China and Celeste's resemblance is something fans of the actors have noticed for a while now. The actors both have similar facial features and could easily pass for twins. Still, we hate to break it to you, but they have no familial relation.

China, an actor and singer, became famous as a young actor. Before landing a role as Jasmine in Tyler Perry's House of Payne, she starred in the director's movie Daddy's Little Girls with her real-life sisters Lauryn and Sierra McClain. The sisters have worked on other projects, including their musical group, The McClain Sisters, and played sisters again on 9-1-1 Lone Star in 2023. China also has a brother named Gabriel McClain.

China and her sisters are also incredibly close, often showing up on one another's social media feeds. While that doesn't mean she can't have another sibling in Celeste, that doesn't seem to be the case. Celeste is pretty private about their family, often keeping the focus in their appearances and interviews on them. So, if they were related to China, we probably would've known about it by now due to their star power.

Additionally, while there are many ways to be related, Celeste and China's small age difference — paired with their diverse backgrounds — are also signs they're probably not related. The actors were born in the same year, though they have different birthdays (China was born in August and Celeste in December), further proving they're not twins. The two even grew up in different parts of the world, as Celeste was born in Nairobi, Kenya and raised in Baltimore, Md. and China was born and raised in Decatur, Ga.

Celeste and China's fans are in disbelief that they're not related.

While it's safe to say Celeste and China aren't siblings or even related, their silence on the matter, paired with their similar features, has fans still convinced they're at least distant cousins. In 2021, TikTok user @trulybooboohighness posted a video of Celeste posing for a magazine and said there was no way the Selah and the Spades actor wasn't akin to China—or even China herself.

"It feels illegal that this isn't China Anne McClain," the user said of Celeste.