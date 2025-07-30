Camilla Araújo Has Taken Over OnlyFans — And Folks Are Curious What Her Parents Think "Bought my mom a car, but she still doesn't know why it's pink." By Niko Mann Published July 30 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

OnlyFans star and social media influencer Camilla Araújo has more than 5 million fans on Instagram, but folks are wondering what her parents think about her career.

Camilla has even more followers on TikTok, an impressive 9.3 million in fact. She not only posts exclusive content on OnlyFans, but she also shares lifestyle videos, lip-syncing and dance videos, fashion tips, and social experiments on various platforms, per MSN. So, what do her parents think about her career and OnlyFans?

Source: TikTok / @camilla

What does Camilla Araújo's parents think about her being on OnlyFans?

According to Tuko, Camilla was born in May of 2002. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. Their names are not public knowledge, but the social media influencer has a brother named Christian. Camilla often shares videos with her parents on TikTok, and they seem to be okay with her chosen career. Camilla shared a funny video in 2024 with her parents, and they made light of folks talking negatively about her success.

The cheeky video featured her parents standing behind her, pretending to be upset with their daughter. Text over the video read, "You're ruining our family's reputation!! Please stop!!" Camilla also shared a video announcing that she'd bought her mom a new hot pink convertible. She captioned the post, "Bought my mom a car, but she still doesn't know why it's pink. She loves it, though." The video was viewed more than one million times.

It would seem that if Camilla's parents are in her videos and receiving cars as gifts, they aren't upset enough over her OnlyFans to not support their daughter.

Where is Camilla Araújo from?

Camilla Araújo was born in Brazil, but she was raised in Houston, Texas. She reportedly speaks English, Portuguese, and some Spanish. In one of her videos, she mentioned that her dad is from São Paulo, Brazil, and Camilla has American citizenship and Brazilian citizenship. The OnlyFans star often shares her family in her videos. In one video shared on TikTok, she and her father show off their dance moves. The video was captioned, "Best Bop daughter and DILF dad combo. No one does it better."

Fans loved the video, and one commented, "Dads supporting their grown daughter's lives no matter what is what I live for!!! love this fr." In another video, she asks, "Dad, do you think I'm a bop?" Bop means a person who has had many sexual partners, and Camilla's father replies, "How many bodies do you have?"

Camilla responds, "How do you even know what that phrase means?" Back in 2023, Camilla shared a video when she was about to hit one million followers, and her mom quickly looked out for her son, Christian, by saying her daughter should put him on the payroll. "He's almost 16," she exclaimed when her Camilla noted he was only "Like, 10. He doesn't need to make money."