White House Posts "Disgusting" Video with a "Jet2 Holiday" Meme About Deportation "This is dystopian." By Ivy Griffith Published July 31 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET

There was a time when the White House was an institution of respect and dignity. Held aloof from matters of partisanship, the White House staff held the near-sacred grounds of the President's home in trust, tended to them, and offered unemotional statements about the state of the country and communications from the president.

But no more. Under the administration of President Donald Trump, official White House accounts have waded into the mud, often slinging partisan insults, memes, and showing that the once-dignified institution is just another influencer account. This shift in tone and function was highlighted after the official White House social media account released a video about immigrant deportation showcasing the "Jet2 Holiday" trend from TikTok. Here's what we know about the shocking video.

The White House sparks outrage after "Jet2 Holiday" meme video shows detained immigrants boarding a plane.

The "Jet2 Holiday" trend was once a light and fun trend where people shared their holiday moments gone wrong to the soundtrack of Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand" while an announcer shared that you could get 50GBP off for booking now. Until, that is, the White House got their hands on it and turned things dark with a single video.

In the video, shared to social media, the White House played the previously cheerful "Jet2 Holiday" sound while apparent immigrants were unloaded from vans, handcuffed, and loaded on planes, ostensibly to be flown out of the country. The jaw-dropping video comes as a July 2025 report from the Council of Foreign Relations finds that the Trump administration is flying undocumented immigrants to places like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, among others.

These are regions rife with political violence, which is what spurred many undocumented immigrants to flee to the United States in the first place. And many of the people they are sending, reports suggest, aren't even from the areas they're being sent to, such as South Sudan, according to OPB.

The singer behind the "Jet2 Holiday" song is "disgusted."

The backlash to the video was swift, with users online decrying the "tasteless, dehumanizing, and cruel" video, which seems to find the incarceration and deportation of human beings fodder for joke memes.

In one video comment section on TikTok, one user wrote, "This country reeks of racism." Another added, "literally nothing feels real anymore. this can happen everyday and people treat this as normalcy. sickening," while another added that the whole thing is "dystopian."

Singer Jess Glynne, whose song is featured in the original Jet2 Holiday meme form, slammed the White House, saying, "This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity - never about division or hate" (via BBC).

Jess Glynne drags The White House for using remixed “Jet2 Holiday” sound on a deportation video:



“This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity - never about division or hate” pic.twitter.com/sXddQEdBpB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2025 Source: X / @PopCrave