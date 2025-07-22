Who Interviewed Hunter Biden? Meet the Independent Journalist Behind Those Viral Clips The YouTuber who snagged Joe Biden's son's exclusive interview created his controversial brand in 2019. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 22 2025, 5:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@channel5

Former President Joe Biden's family has faced many uphill battles. However, in one of his final acts as President, Joe created a silver lining for his family by pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, in December 2024. The pardon came four months after Hunter was convicted of three felony charges for federal gun violations that June. Since his release, Joe's son decided to lay low before giving his first public interview in July 2025.

During the interview, Hunter discussed everything from his father's May 2025 prostate cancer diagnosis, his addiction to crack, and how it differs from cocaine, and fired shots at George Clooney and other Democrats for questioning his father's mental capacity during his second presidential race against Donald Trump, which Joe dropped out of in July 2024.

Hunter's candid 3-hour interview quickly caught the world's attention. So, who do we have to thank for the viral clips? Let's dive into the person who landed Hunter's highly-anticipated interview.

Who interviewed Hunter Biden?

Hunter's interview aired on the YouTube news platform, Channel 5. The outlet was created by independent journalist and content creator Andrew Callaghan. Andrew has over 350,000 subscribers on his YouTube account and 700,000 Instagram followers. He teased his and Hunter's interview with his Instagram followers the day before it aired. "We got the craziest interview in c5 history dropping tomorrow," Andrew posted on July 20. "No previews, no teasers, just dropping the whole three hours. If you guess correctly, I will send you a gift in the mail."

What is Andrew Callaghan's net worth?

Andrew's road to success has been far from linear, though it's reportedly starting to pay off. While his exact net worth wasn't publicly disclosed at the time of writing, he's reportedly in the ballpark of $131,000-789,000. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1997, Andrew's media career began when he launched and hosted a YouTube channel called All Gas No Brakes, named after a 2019 book he wrote about his time as a hitchhiker.

The series featured Andrew's gonzo-style and comedic man-on-the-street reporting, for which he had become known. The show aired its first episode in September 2019 and its final episode in November 2020, spanning just one season. Several months later, Andrew released a statement via Instagram, confirming that he and his creative partners, Nic Mosher and Evan Gilbert-Katz, had parted ways with the show they created, noting that he had "signed an employment contract without reading it."

"I am no longer associated with All Gas No Brakes," Andrew wrote. "I no longer receive any of the Patreon crowdfunding, YouTube monetization, or any other show income." "Thank you for supporting me these past years," he continued. "It's been the time of my life. I can't wait to show you guys what I'm doing next."

What are Andrew Callaghan's politics?

Although Andrew gained a reputation for being a somewhat unserious journalist, he eventually established himself as a political leader in the new media. While he hasn't confirmed which political party he belongs to, he told The Face in 2022 that he supports issues like Black liberation.

Andrew's critics have questioned his stance after seeing his controversial Channel 5 interviews, including his coverage of a White Lives Matter protest and the Canada convoy protests against Covid-19 mandates. The journalist has addressed the criticism, saying his work and personal politics aren't exclusive. "I’m trying to get out of troll territory," he told The Face. "I care about politics.”