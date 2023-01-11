What Allegations Is Andrew Callaghan Facing? Here’s What We Know

Andrew Callaghan — journalist, documentarian, and host of YouTube’s All Gas No Brakes and Channel 5 — has recently been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. From inappropriate comments to coercion to physical assault, the claims against Callaghan are spreading like wildfire on social media, specifically on Reddit and TikTok. Let’s take a look at some of the allegations that Andrew Callaghan is facing.

Who is Andrew Callaghan?

Andrew Callaghan is a 25-year-old journalist known best for creating the popular YouTube series All Gas No Breaks and Channel 5. He's often credited with employing styles of gonzo journalism, wherein the reporter is heavily involved in the narrative of a news story.

In December 2022, he released his debut documentary film, This Place Rules, which follows the young journalist as he examines the events that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Y’all… Andrew Callaghan (Channel 5/All Gas No Brakes) allegation just dropped pic.twitter.com/yblMB7ylee — care-oh (@babytriggy) January 5, 2023

What are the allegations against Andrew Callaghan?

Following the release of This Place Rules on HBO Max, multiple women have accused Callaghan of engaging in sexual misconduct. Two of these women posted videos on TikTok detailing the events that transpired between them and the documentarian. The first to come forward was Caroline Elise, known as @cornbreadasserole on TikTok. In her video, Elise claims that Callaghan had a falling out with one of his cast members and asked to spend the night at her house. While he was in her bed, Elise says he coerced her into engaging in sexual activity after she repeatedly told him no. “He did eventually get consent because he wore me down,” she explains in her TikTok video.

At first, she wasn’t planning to come forward. However, after noticing the narrative surrounding Callaghan after the release of This Place Rules, she knew she had to say something. “I never thought I would come forward,” Elise says. “But it’s even more [difficult] to have to relive the trauma that I endured every single day by seeing this man as a social justice warrior — as someone who cares about human rights — get a platform.”

Dana, known as @moldyfreckle on TikTok, shared a similar experience. According to Dana, she and Callaghan had engaged in sexual activity before. However, she told him she was no longer interested in continuing to do so after he exhibited “mean” and “demanding” behavior. When he invited her to a restaurant to apologize, he repeatedly asked Dana if they could have sex in her car afterward. According to Dana, she told Callaghan no, but she would drive him home. However, once in the car, he allegedly forced himself onto her.

“He proceeded to put his hand down my pants,” Dana claims. “I told him to stop. I told him to get off of me multiple times. He tried to put my hand down his pants. I was fighting against him.” Callaghan eventually left the vehicle after Dana refused his request to perform oral sex on him.

Elise and Dana are not the only women who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Callaghan. The r/Channel5ive subreddit details countless claims of harassment and assault stemming back to 2019. From rape allegations to pursuing minors, the journalist’s alleged history of sexual coercion and misconduct appears consistent. As of this writing, Callaghan has yet to comment on any of these claims.