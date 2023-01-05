St. Louis Radio Host Tony Patrico Has Left the Show Following DM Allegations

The news of Tony's departure comes nearly a decade after he first joined the show in 2014. After the news was posted that he had left The Point, women began chiming in with their own stories about the inappropriate comments he had made.

"Just want to say thank you to the individuals that did come forward because I’ve received messages from him over the span of a good 3–4 years (via Snapchat and Instagram) and never had the guts to speak up about it," one person wrote.