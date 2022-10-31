Legendary New York-Based Alternative Radio Station 92.3 Is No Longer on FM

Unfortunately for longtime listeners of the station, ALT 92.3 aired its final broadcast on FM airwaves on Oct. 27, 2022. Fittingly, as New York's alternative music station, they closed their broadcast by playing LCD Soundsystem's "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down."

The end of the station's decades-long reign on the airwaves has come as a shock to many fans, but the reasoning behind it is quite simple.