British Radio Broadcaster Tim Gough Died on the Air, but How Did He Die?
Listeners to GenX Radio Suffolk received a severe shock on Oct. 24 when Tim Gough, the host of the show, experienced a medical emergency while on the air. According to a press release from the station that was released following his death, Tim was pronounced dead at just before 8 a.m. local time that day at his home in Suffolk.
What was Tim Gough's cause of death?
Following the news that he had died, many people were naturally curious what Tim's cause of death was. According to the press release from the station, Tim died of a "suspected heart attack," although his official cause of death has not yet been released.
"Tim was doing what he loved" at the time of his death, the station said. "The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."
"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show," the statement continued. "He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk."
According to The Guardian, Tim began his career in radio in the 1980s, and actually started at GenX Radio Suffolk where he would eventually return as host. He worked at a number of radio stations over the course of his career and actually came out of retirement to take on his current job.
Tim's colleagues at GenX Radio knew him well.
Elsewhere in their statement about Tim's death, James Hazell, the station's managing director said that many people were "heartbroken" over his death.
"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly," James explained.
"I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time," he added.
Clearly, Tim was a beloved figure in the Suffolk community, and although his death came somewhat unexpectedly, he will have a long legacy there. He is survived by his mother, brother, sister, and son.