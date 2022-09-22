'Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning' Are on a New Station, and Fans Are Confused
Those who listen to the radio in the morning do it as a part of their regular routine. They get familiar with the hosts and their personalities, and it can be hard, under those circumstances, to deal with change. That's why so many fans of Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning were confused when they couldn't find the show on their normal radio station this morning.
What happened to 'Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning'?
The good news for fans of the show is that it didn't disappear completely. What happened, though, was a change in stations so users have to make an effort to relocate the show now that it has moved. Thankfully, there's a feature that allows you to find a station near you that broadcasts the show on Brooke and Jeffrey's website. Hopefully, the change in carriers doesn't mean the show has disappeared from your area, although that may be a possibility.
As their site suggests, Brooke and Jeffrey is a fairly popular show, but that doesn't mean that it's carried by radio stations across the country. There are plenty of stations without the show and plenty of regions of the country where it's hard to access through the radio. Fortunately, there are still ways to engage with the show even if you can't listen to it on the radio.
Brooke and Jeffrey post snippets of their shows to social media and on the website, so if you follow them on anything from TikTok to Twitter you'll be able to catch pieces of the show. What's more, the show also has a podcast feed where they post both clips and full episodes, so even if no stations near you carry the show, you can still download it and listen on your own time.
Brooke and Jeffrey have been quiet about this change on social media.
Although this change in stations has obviously had an impact on some of the people who listen to the show, the official pages related to the show have been remarkably quiet about the shift. It's unclear why they wouldn't want to help people continue to listen to the show, but for those who are concerned, there are plenty of ways to keep tuning in to listen to Brooke, Young Jeffrey, and the team gab with one another.
Radio hosts like Brooke and Jeffrey tend to engender a great deal of loyalty in their audiences, so it should come as no surprise that their listeners were alarmed by the prospect of being unable to listen to them. Thankfully, the internet has made it remarkably easy to find your favorite radio show even if it means you're not listening to it on the radio anymore.
The boundary between radio and podcasts has always been slippery, and that only continues to get more true. If you want to listen to Brooke and Jeffrey, you likely can as long as you have an internet connection, even if you now listen to it as a podcast instead.